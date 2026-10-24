Ghaziabad: Police Engage In Encounter With Fraud, Robbery Suspects Two Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) Ghaziabad, Oct 24 (IANS) An encounter took place between the police and two criminals involved in cases of fraud and robbery in the Sihani Gate police station area of ​​Ghaziabad, late on Friday night.

Both criminals sustained gunshot wounds to their legs during the police's retaliatory fire. The police have arrested both individuals and sent them to hospital for medical treatment.

Two country-made pistols, ammunition, and the scooter used in the commission of the crimes have been recovered from their possession.

According to reports, the Sihani Gate police received a tip-off from an informant that the suspects, previously involved in incidents of fraud and robbery, were out again, planning to commit further crimes. Acting on this information, a police team set up a checkpoint near DPS School on Meerut Road.

ACP Ziauddin Ahmed said, "We received information at 11 p.m. on Friday from an informant that suspects, previously linked to incidents in the Sihani Gate area, were planning another crime. Acting on this, the police initiated a checking operation near DPS School on Meerut Road. During this, two suspects on a scooter were stopped. They attempted to flee and opened fire on the police team."

He added that in the retaliatory fire, carried out by the police in self-defence, both suspects were struck in the legs. The injured suspects have been identified as Gaurav and Vivek. Two country-made pistols, spent cartridges, and the scooter used in the crime were seized from them.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they have multiple cases registered against them across various police stations and that they frequently commit acts of fraud and robbery throughout the NCR region. Additionally, the police have seized the scooter used in the incident. Based on this recovery, the police are conducting further investigation into the case.

Both accused allegedly admitted that several cases are already registered against them. They also confessed to committing acts of fraud and snatching in the NCR region.

Both injured accused are currently undergoing medical treatment at a hospital.

The police are gathering information regarding their criminal history and investigating their involvement in past incidents of fraud and snatching. Further legal action in the matter is underway.