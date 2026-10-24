MHA Seeks Public Input For Pan-India Broadband Disaster Network Plan

MHA Proposes Pan-India Broadband Network for Public Safety

New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has invited public opinion and stakeholder inputs on the proposed network architecture for a dedicated pan-India Broadband Public Protection and Disaster Relief (BB-PPDR) communication system aimed at strengthening communication capabilities among police forces and other public safety agencies across the country.

The proposed network is intended to provide Mission Critical Push-to-Talk (MCPTT), Mission Critical Data and Mission Critical Video capabilities to State and Union Territory Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire services, medical services and other public safety agencies.

Consultation Process and Technical Requirements

For designing the reference architecture of the proposed system, the ministry is seeking suggestions on various aspects of the network's development and implementation. According to a post by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), stakeholders have been invited to provide inputs on design options, the technology to be adopted, comparative merits and demerits, cost efficiency and the suitability of different approaches to Indian conditions.

How to Access Documentation and Submit Feedback

The Concept Note outlining the proposed communication system has been uploaded to the websites of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Directorate of Coordination Police Wireless (DCPW). The document is available under the MHA website's Home/Documents/Orders and Circulars section. On the DCPW website, it can be accessed under Home/Documents/Stakeholder Consultations, Home/Announcements and Home/What's New.

Stakeholders and members of the public have been asked to submit their comments and inputs through email to... and.... The deadline for submitting feedback is November 5. Submissions must carry the subject line "BB-PPDR Architecture - Stakeholder Feedback". (ANI)

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