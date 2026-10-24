Ayodhya Prepares For Deepotsav With Massive Citywide Cleaning Drive

Ayodhya Launches Mega Cleanliness Drive for Deepotsav

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 24 (ANI): The Ayodhya Municipal Corporation has launched a special 'Maa Saryu Maha-Swachhata Abhiyan' to clean the temple town ahead of the upcoming Deepotsav celebrations. The campaign aims to maintain cleanliness across Ayodhya during the festive period, with a special focus on locations of religious, mythological and tourism significance.

Talking to ANI here on Saturday, Ayodhya Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi said the city was fully prepared for the tenth edition of Deepotsav and announced that a special cleanliness drive would cover 27 locations across the city. The campaign began at the sacred shrine of Lord Hanuman and includes cleaning the riverbanks. According to the Mayor, the drive will continue uninterrupted until October 31.

Mayor Outlines Campaign Vision

“The tenth edition of the Ayodhya Deepotsav is approaching... Ayodhya is fully prepared for this magnificent cultural festival. We have launched a special cleanliness drive, identifying 27 locations that hold significance from both mythological and tourism perspectives. Today, we began a major, comprehensive cleanliness campaign across these 27 sites, starting with the sacred shrine of Lord Hanuman. We are cleaning the riverbanks, and this drive will continue uninterrupted until the 31st,” the Mayor said.

Community Engagement and Goals

He added that the municipal corporation was making efforts to involve different communities in the cleanliness initiative through dialogue and collective participation.“Furthermore, by engaging with and involving the various communities of Ayodhya, we aim to make the city clean, beautiful, and pristine through dialogue and collective participation,” Tripathi said.

The special campaign is part of the city's preparations for Deepotsav, which is celebrated annually in Ayodhya with religious and cultural programmes. The initiative seeks to ensure that prominent religious sites, riverbanks and tourist locations remain clean as residents and visitors prepare for the festivities.

By covering 27 locations, the municipal corporation aims to strengthen sanitation efforts across areas associated with Ayodhya's religious heritage and tourism. The campaign also emphasises community participation in maintaining cleanliness throughout the city. The drive will continue until October 31, with the municipal corporation focusing on cleaning activities at identified sites ahead of the celebrations. (ANI)

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