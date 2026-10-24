India Identifies AI-Proof Jobs To Protect Workforce Against Automation

Government Focus on Future-Proofing Jobs

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said the government is identifying professions less vulnerable to artificial intelligence (AI), with a focus on sectors where technology can enhance efficiency without replacing human workers, as India seeks to leverage its traditional strengths and skilled workforce. Addressing Indian science and technology researchers and students in Germany, Goyal said he had asked his ministry to identify professions that could remain relevant amid rapid technological changes and help the country prepare for the future of work.

“I got my ministry to start working on what are the AI proof professions..After all we have to plan as a nation for so many millions of people. What are the sectors where the AI can at max add to efficiency, not necessary replace (human workforce),” he said.

Leveraging Traditional Strengths

Goyal said India could take a global leadership role in sectors such as handicrafts, handlooms, culinary arts and tourism, where traditional skills and human creativity remain important.“Also, given the traditional skills that many of us in India acquire. So, our handicraft, handloom no amount of AI can replace that,” he said. He added that India would focus on developing areas where it has distinct advantages to improve the lives of its 1.4 billion people.“There are many, many areas where I think we have some very special strengths which we will be focusing on also simultaneously developing to ensure that 1.4 billion people have a better life in the future,” Goyal said.

Strategic Initiatives for Growth

Asked about potential incentives for such sectors, the minister said the approach would involve a combination of government and private initiatives, depending on the requirements and opportunities in each area.“It will be a mix of several initiatives, some privately led, some government led, some people led, some opportunity led,” he said.

Attracting Global Indian Talent

Goyal also said the government was exploring ways to encourage Indian researchers, engineers and scientists working abroad to return and contribute to the country's development. He said he had asked researchers and students in Germany to outline the support they would need to consider working in India.“I have asked them (researchers and students) to tell us what they will need in order to consider and how can we support more, young researchers or our talented engineers and scientific community to come and work and serve in India,” he said.

Emphasising that financial incentives alone may not be sufficient to attract skilled professionals, Goyal said India needed to strengthen its research ecosystem and create a supportive environment for innovation.“And surprisingly, I realize it's not just about money, it's about the enabling environment, the support of the ecosystem,” he said. The minister said he would discuss the issue with government and private educational institutions, academia, leading research institutions and industry to explore partnerships between researchers and industry.

Goyal's remarks come amid efforts to strengthen India's research and innovation ecosystem and make better use of its skilled workforce as emerging technologies reshape employment and industries. Referring to Indian students in Germany, he said many were increasingly interested in returning home and contributing to India's economic growth.“This large Indian student community, full of enthusiasm, seems to be very excited about taking their learnings back to India. Now we can see them not just looking for a job in Germany, but wanting to be back home to contribute to the India growth story, because that is where the action is,” he told reporters. Germany has around 330,000 people of Indian origin, besides nearly 60,000-70,000 Indian students, according to the figures cited in the report. Goyal was in Germany to hold discussions with government and private-sector leaders on strengthening trade and investment ties between India and Germany.

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