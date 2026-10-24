Punjab & Sind Bank Announces PSB Shubh Utsav 2026 With Nil Processing Fees On Retail And Gold Loans
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, October 23, 2026: Punjab & Sind Bank has introduced PSB Shubh Utsav 2026, offering nil processing fees on vehicle loans, home loans and jewel loans. The initiative aims to make credit more accessible to customers seeking financing for their personal and household needs.
The Bank also provides digital loan services, including online home and vehicle loan facilities and Digital Gold Loan, enabling customers to access financing through digital channels.
The Bank also provides digital loan services, including online home and vehicle loan facilities and Digital Gold Loan, enabling customers to access financing through digital channels.
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