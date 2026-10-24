AROMATICA Earns B Corp Certification, Setting A New Standard For Responsible Beauty

MENAFN - GetNews) The Korean beauty brand's certification recognizes its efforts across environmental management, employee well-being, and community engagement

Seoul, Korea - October 24, 2026 - AROMATICA, an aromatherapy-based scalp and skincare brand, has earned B Corp Certification in September 2026, becoming the first publicly listed company in South Korea to receive the certification. Awarded by the nonprofit organization B Lab, B Corp Certification recognizes businesses that meet rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency.

Unlike certifications that focus on individual products, B Corp Certification evaluates a company's overall operations across five impact areas: governance, workers, community, environment, and customers. For AROMATICA, the certification marks an important milestone in its longstanding commitment to responsible business practices, recognizing efforts that extend from ingredient selection and resource management to employee well-being and community engagement.

ACTIVE CLEAN: A Philosophy That Shapes the Business

At the heart of AROMATICA is its“ACTIVE CLEAN” philosophy, built on three principles: SAFE, EFFECTIVE, and CONSCIOUS. While SAFE and EFFECTIVE guide the brand's approach to ingredient selection, formulation, and product performance, CONSCIOUS reflects its commitment to making responsible choices for people and the environment AROMATICA, this philosophy goes beyond the products themselves. It informs how the company develops and manufactures products, manages resources throughout their lifecycle, and considers the people and communities connected to its business.

From Manufacturing to Reuse: Advancing Resource Circularity

AROMATICA continues to work toward reducing its environmental footprint throughout the product lifecycle, from manufacturing and packaging to reuse and recycling its smart factory in Osan, South Korea, 315 rooftop solar panels supply approximately 24% of the facility's total electricity consumption. The company also uses recycled water in its manufacturing operations. In 2024, AROMATICA became the first Korean beauty brand to have its greenhouse gas reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), committing to reduce its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 42% by 2030 from a 2023 baseline. In 2025, its emissions were approximately 19.6% below that baseline. Solar panels on the roof of AROMATICA_s factory in Osan, Korea.

Solar panels on the roof of AROMATICA_s factory in Osan, Korea

The brand also promotes circularity through recycled packaging, refill programs, and its“Join the Circle” campaign. AROMATICA introduced refill packs in 2016 and has operated refill stations since 2020, offering consumers practical ways to reuse containers and reduce reliance on new packaging. Its monthly Refill Day, held on the 21st at its Sinsa store in Seoul, further encourages refill habits by welcoming clean, empty cosmetic containers from any brand in 2020, Join the Circle collects used cosmetic containers for recycling and expanded in 2021 through partnerships with zero-waste shops, local governments, and schools. As of September 2026, the campaign had collected approximately 22.5 metric tons of clear PET, equivalent to around 1.5 million 500 mL water bottles.

Caring for People and Communities

Artist Kim Do-young of AROMATICA_s Brand Design Team

Artist Kim Do-young of AROMATICA_s Brand Design TeamAROMATICA's approach to responsible business also extends to its employees and the wider community. In its B Corp assessment, the company's environmental management and energy-saving efforts, employee participation in community volunteering, and employee benefits were recognized as areas of strength.

In 2025, AROMATICA operated 13 social impact programs in partnership with 18 organizations, supporting single-parent families, communities vulnerable to climate change, people with disabilities, and environmental initiatives. The company also encourages a culture of participation by having every employee take part in volunteer activities at least once a year.

Its commitment to inclusion is reflected in its employment practices, including hiring employees with disabilities as full-time staff and providing them with the same employee benefits as their colleagues. These efforts reflect AROMATICA's belief that responsibility encompasses not only the products it makes and the resources it uses, but also how it treats the people who work with and around the business.

A Milestone and a Continued Commitment

For AROMATICA, B Corp Certification is not the starting point of its sustainability journey, but recognition of efforts that have developed over time. It provides an opportunity to assess the company's practices against a global standard while reinforcing its responsibility to continue improving.

Guided by its ACTIVE CLEAN philosophy, AROMATICA will continue to integrate responsible practices into its business, from product development and manufacturing to resource circulation, employee well-being, and community engagement. By connecting product quality with accountability across its operations, the brand aims to contribute to a more responsible beauty industry and a healthier relationship between people and the planet.

About:

Founded in 2004, AROMATICA is a premium Korean scalp and skincare brand rooted in aromatherapy. Dedicated to creating safe and effective products, the brand focuses on restoring balance and maintaining healthy conditions for both scalp and skin through carefully selected ingredients and essential oils.