Moderate Weather Forecast Saturday Scattered Rain And Dust Expected

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 24 (Petra) – Moderate weather conditions are expected across most regions of the Kingdom on Saturday, while hot weather will prevail in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, with clouds appearing at medium and high altitudes, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD).

The JMD noted a possibility of scattered rain showers in parts of the northern and eastern regions, which may be accompanied by thunder at times. Winds will be moderate southeasterly, becoming active periodically and kicking up dust, particularly in the Badia areas.

In its report, the weather department warned of reduced horizontal visibility due to dust, especially in the Badia regions, and cautioned drivers against slippery road conditions in areas experiencing rain.

On Sunday, moderate weather will persist across most regions, while remaining hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, with clouds appearing at high altitudes and moderate northeasterly to northwesterly winds.

A slight rise in temperatures is forecast for Monday, bringing moderate conditions to most areas and relatively hot weather in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, with clouds at medium and high altitudes and moderate northeasterly to northwesterly winds.

On Tuesday, temperatures will drop slightly, with moderate conditions expected in most regions and relatively hot weather in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Clouds will appear at various altitudes, with a chance of scattered rain showers in parts of the eastern and southern regions, accompanied by moderate southwesterly winds.

Temperatures in East Amman today will range between 30 and 19 degrees Celsius, West Amman 28 and 18, the northern highlands 26 and 17, the Sharah highlands 28 and 16, the Badia regions 31 and 19, the plains 30 and 17, the northern Jordan Valley 37 and 23, the southern Jordan Valley 37 and 25, the Dead Sea 36 and 24, and the Gulf of Aqaba 36 and 22 degrees Celsius.

//Petra// AA