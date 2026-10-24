Japan, Australia Express Condolences, Condemn Karak Terrorist Attack

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 24 (Petra) – The embassies of Japan and Australia in Amman on Saturday issued statements expressing deep condolences to the families of the victims of the terrorist attack in Karak Governorate, wishing a swift recovery to the injured and reaffirming solidarity with Jordan.

The Embassy of Japan expressed its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery to those wounded in the assault. In an official statement, the embassy condemned all acts of violence, offering its full solidarity with the victims' families and all those affected by the attack.

In a separate statement, the Australian Embassy in Amman extended its deepest sympathies to the families and relatives of those who lost their lives in the terrorist operation. The embassy reiterated Australia's firm condemnation of terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, emphasizing Australia's total solidarity with the Jordanian people during this difficult time and wishing a full and rapid recovery to the injured.

//Petra// AA