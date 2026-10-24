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Russian Army Loses 1,980 Troops, Two Air Defense Systems In Ukraine War Over Past Day

Russian Army Loses 1,980 Troops, Two Air Defense Systems In Ukraine War Over Past Day


Date: 2026-10-24 01:36:07

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this on Facebook.

The Russian army has also lost 12,444 (+5) tanks, 25,600 (+3) armored combat vehicles, 51,565 (+64) artillery systems, 2,232 (+2) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,722 (+2) air defense systems, 443 (+0) aircraft, 356 (+0) helicopters, 3,011 (+8) ground robotic systems, 579,064 (+1,855) operational-tactical UAVs, 5,138 (+0) cruise missiles, 35 (+0) ships and boats, 2 (+0) submarines, 166,501 (+413) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 4,852 (+1) units of special equipment.

Read also: Ukrainian forces advance 15 km behind Russian lines through underground routes on Kupiansk front

The figures are being specified.

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UkrinForm

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