Russian Army Loses 1,980 Troops, Two Air Defense Systems In Ukraine War Over Past Day
The Russian army has also lost 12,444 (+5) tanks, 25,600 (+3) armored combat vehicles, 51,565 (+64) artillery systems, 2,232 (+2) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,722 (+2) air defense systems, 443 (+0) aircraft, 356 (+0) helicopters, 3,011 (+8) ground robotic systems, 579,064 (+1,855) operational-tactical UAVs, 5,138 (+0) cruise missiles, 35 (+0) ships and boats, 2 (+0) submarines, 166,501 (+413) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 4,852 (+1) units of special equipment.Read also: Ukrainian forces advance 15 km behind Russian lines through underground routes on Kupiansk front
The figures are being specified.
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