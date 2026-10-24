China Bets Refitted Destroyers Can Hold Line In US Numbers Race

MENAFN - Asia Times) Recent midlife upgrades to China's older surface combatants highlight an ongoing debate over whether preserving naval fleet mass provides an operational edge over purely qualitative technological modernization in naval warfare.

This month, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported that the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) has carried out an extensive midlife refit of its legacy Type 051C guided-missile destroyer, replacing aging Russian-built combat systems with modern domestic air defense systems, based on recent sea trial imagery.

Commissioned in the mid-2000s as a stopgap fleet-air-defense platform, the Luzhou-class warship originally relied on imported Russian S-300FM Rif-M vertical launch missile systems and heavy rotating tracking radars to shield coastal approaches.

The overhaul, conducted at northern naval shipyards as the vessel nears the final phase of its operational service life, stripped out the dated Russian components and replaced them with indigenous universal vertical launch cells and advanced Chinese phased-array radars.

The upgrade is designed to streamline maintenance logistics, eliminate reliance on foreign parts, and enhance the warship's tactical interoperability within modern, digitally integrated battle groups operating alongside newer Type 052D and Type 055 destroyers.

By fielding domestic surface-to-air missiles and updated electronic warfare suites, the PLAN extends the combat relevance and coastal air-defense utility of its veteran surface combatants before their eventual planned retirement.

While a February 2026 Newsweek article notes that China initially built the modern PLAN using Soviet technology in the 2000s, Alex Luck adds that legacy Russian-built systems in PLAN service may disappear within the next decade or two.

Luck notes that China has now overtaken Russia in some areas, especially sensors and electronics, thanks to its much larger domestic electronics and semiconductor industries.