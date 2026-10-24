AI And EV Boom Draws $690 Million In Advanced Materials Investment Plans To Thailand



EQS Newswire / 24/10/2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 October 2026 - Makers of the capacitors, magnets and battery materials inside AI servers and electric vehicles (EVs) are lining up to invest in Thailand. Since 2023, they have filed 35 advanced materials projects worth about $690 million (23.5 billion baht) with the Thailand Board of Investment (BOI), the government's investment promotion agency. Surging demand for AI, EVs, and clean energy is pushing global suppliers to build upstream capacity in the country.





Mr. Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary General of the Thailand Board of Investment (BOI)

The projects, filed through the first half of 2026, cover multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), thermal graphite films, high-performance ceramics, battery and fuel-cell materials, neodymium magnets, glass and quartz fabrics for printed circuit boards, and nanomaterials for precision manufacturing. Together they mark a shift for one of Southeast Asia's largest economies from downstream assembly toward the high-value materials on which future industries are built.

In AI computing and clean energy, lighter, more heat-resistant and more conductive materials determine how well devices perform. MLCCs are essential components in products from smartphones to AI servers, and a single high-end server can use up to 30,000 of them.

"The world is moving toward products that are smaller and lighter, yet stronger and more efficient," said Mr. Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary General of the Thailand Board of Investment. "Producing advanced materials in Thailand is key to building sustainable industrial capacity, reducing reliance on imports, and opening the door for Thai companies to join higher-value supply chains."

Thailand is already a production base for leading component makers, including Japan's Murata Electronics, which holds more than 35 percent of the global MLCC market, and Kyocera AVX Components, the world's top tantalum capacitor maker. Among the new projects, Taiwan's Fultech Fiber Glass makes glass fabric for printed circuit boards, including high-performance grades for AI servers. Jones Tech produces synthetic and natural graphite films that carry heat away from electronic devices.

Beyond electronics, the projects strengthen supply chains for electric vehicles, batteries, and clean energy, from BGN Thai's coated foils for lithium-ion batteries and Phinis Well's neodymium magnets for EV motors to Xinyuan Graphite's bipolar plates for hydrogen fuel cells.

CoorsTek Advanced Materials, a subsidiary of US-based CoorsTek - a global leader in engineered ceramics for the semiconductor and aerospace industries - has invested in producing ceramics for automotive pressure sensors and silicon nitride balls for hybrid bearings in EVs and wind turbines. Golden Egret Cemented Carbide is making tungsten carbide powders for precision cutting tools, reinforcing Thailand's base for high-precision manufacturing.

"The advanced materials industry taking root in Thailand today is the foundation of tomorrow's supply chains in electronics, EVs, batteries, and clean energy," Mr. Narit said. "The BOI will keep building this investment base, strengthening upstream materials and components, and supporting R&D, technology, and workforce development, to move Thailand from downstream to upstream production and make it the region's advanced materials hub."

Note: USD conversions are based on the Bank of Thailand's average selling rate of approximately 33.76 baht per USD.

Hashtag: #Thailandboardofinvestment #BOI #FDI #Investment

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Thailand Board of Investment (BOI)Established in 1966, the Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) has spent six decades promoting high-value investment from both foreign and Thai investors, strengthening the country's competitiveness and driving its transition toward a sustainable, balanced new economy.

Investment Services Center - PR Section, Office of the Board of Investment (BOI)

555 Vibhavadi-Rangsit Road, Chatuchak, Bangkok 10900 Tel. +66 (0) 2553 8111, Fax +66 (0) 2553 8222



News Source: Thailand Board of Investment (BOI)

24/10/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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