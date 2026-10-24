Tamil Nadu Plans Short Term Power Purchases To Meet Winter Demand

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 24 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) has invited bids to purchase electricity through short-term arrangements between November and January, anticipating supply shortages and seeking to reduce its dependence on costly purchases.

The utility has approached power traders and generators for supplies covering both round-the-clock requirements and specific periods of higher demand.

The proposed procurement is highest for January, when the corporation has sought substantially larger quantities than in the preceding two months.

A TNPDCL official said the corporation expected shortages in November and January and had initiated procurement preparations in advance.

Securing supplies through the tender process would help the utility avoid buying electricity at higher rates, the official said.

According to the tender notice, electricity will be procured at TNPDCL's receiving points under nine arrangements, with three separate supply requirements specified for each month.

These comprise round-the-clock supply and additional purchases for two six-hour periods: midnight to 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. to midnight.

For November, the corporation has sought 600 MW of round-the-clock electricity. It also intends to purchase an additional 400 MW during each of the two designated six-hour periods to supplement the continuous supply.

The procurement requirement falls in December, for which TNPDCL has proposed buying 300 MW throughout the day, alongside an additional 200 MW each during the midnight-to-morning and evening-to-midnight periods.

January carries the largest requirement, with the utility seeking 1,200 MW of round-the-clock supply.

An additional 800 MW has been proposed for each of the two six-hour periods, reflecting the greater supply gap anticipated that month.

Under the tender conditions, the minimum quantity offered from each source must be 20 MW. Participating traders and generators are required to bid for all three supply arrangements applicable to each month.

The notice further stipulates that the quantity offered under the peak-hour arrangements must be at least 60 per cent of the round-the-clock quantity.

This condition links the additional supply offers to the continuous power committed by bidders. The structure allows TNPDCL to combine a steady electricity supply with additional purchases during the specified hours.

The quantities sought vary across the three months, with December requiring the least procurement and January the most.

The advance tender is intended to address the anticipated shortages while giving the corporation greater scope to manage its power purchase costs.

-IANS

aal/rad