79Th Sant Nirankari Samagam Begins In Haryana Expected To Draw Over 10 Lakh Devotees

MENAFN - IANS) Samalkha, Oct 24 (IANS) The 79th Sant Nirankari Samagam commenced in Samalkha, with approximately 10 lakh devotees expected to participate in the four-day spiritual gathering.

The event that began on October 23 will continue until October 26. The central theme of this year's Samagam is 'Jagriti (Awakening)', focussing on the need to awaken humanity and promote love, compassion and selfless service.

Held in the divine presence of Mata Sudiksha Ji Maharaj, the Samagam aims to inspire people to recognise the true purpose of human life, strengthen bonds of mutual love and incorporate the values of selfless service and hospitality into their daily lives.

Through spiritual teachings and collective participation, the gathering seeks to encourage people to rise above prejudices and embrace a more compassionate approach towards others.

According to Joginder Sukhija, Secretary of the Sant Nirankari Mission, extensive arrangements have been made across the sprawling 650-acre venue to accommodate the large number of devotees expected to attend the event over four days.

"To ensure the convenience of the devotees, four large community kitchen halls, four cooking areas, and six food distribution zones have been set up. Additionally, the site includes 22 toilet blocks, numerous drinking water stations, and a medical facility," Sukhija told IANS.

He said that more than 100,000 volunteers, known as 'sevadars', from the Sant Nirankari Mission have been deployed at various locations across the venue. The volunteers are working to ensure that the event proceeds smoothly and that devotees receive the necessary assistance throughout the gathering.

"Comprehensive arrangements have been made to manage the movement of devotees, as well as the provision of food, drinking water, and other essential amenities," he stated.

Special attention has also been given to security, emergency response and medical support to deal with the large gathering. Sukhija said that the government has extended assistance by providing ambulances, while the Mission has also deployed its own emergency medical vehicles to strengthen the arrangements at the venue.

"The government has provided 25 ambulances. Furthermore, the Mission has deployed 10 of its own ambulances, including five specialised life-saving ambulances. To address any potential emergencies, 14 fire tenders have also been stationed at various points across the venue," he said.

The extensive arrangements have been put in place to ensure the safety and convenience of devotees throughout the four-day programme.

The primary objective of this year's Samagam is to encourage individuals to awaken to the deeper meaning and purpose of their lives.

The grand four-day event is expected to draw devotees from across India as well as from overseas, making it a significant gathering for followers of the Sant Nirankari Mission.