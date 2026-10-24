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Saudi-Led Coalition Intercepts Houthi Missile Fired Toward Riyadh

Saudi-Led Coalition Intercepts Houthi Missile Fired Toward Riyadh


Date: 2026-10-24 01:05:33

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)

HAMILTON (Canada), Oct 24 (NNN-Anadolu) -- The Saudi-led coalition said Friday that its air defences had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired by the Houthi group toward the Saudi capital, Riyadh, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki said in a statement on US social media platform X that a ballistic missile had been intercepted and destroyed, without providing details on its origin or intended target.

The coalition, formally known as the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, has been fighting the Houthi group in Yemen.

The incident came amid escalating hostilities between the Houthis and the coalition, including attacks targeting Saudi airports and energy facilities.

Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition supporting Yemen's government against the Houthis since 2015.

The group has controlled the capital Sanaa and other parts of Yemen since 2014.

--NNN-ANADOLU

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