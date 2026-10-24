Russian Drone Attack Damages House In Kyiv, Injures Two
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported this on Telegram. Read also: Russian nighttime attack damages Ukrainian Diaspora Museum in Kyiv
"A private residential house was damaged in an enemy strike in the Obolonskyi district. Two people were injured," the statement said.
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