Trump Floats Possibility Of Imposing 200% Tariffs On Ukraine And Russia To Force Peace

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made the remarks at a campaign rally in Florida, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

At the same time, Trump expressed doubts about the effectiveness of such a move, as the United States does not trade enough with the two countries.

He said his tariff policy had helped him end eight wars, with trade restrictions allegedly playing a decisive role in five of them.

"If you continue to fight, we're going to put a 200% tariff on both of you – and, amazingly, they stopped the war," he said, recounting a past experience without specifying which countries he was referring to. "Probably we should do that immediately with Ukraine and Russia. I did not think of it."

Zelensky to attend G20 summit in Florida for talks with Trump and Putin if invited

However, he acknowledged that this approach might not work in the case of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

"But we don't buy enough to do it for them," Trump said.

Trump has previously claimed on several occasions that he secured a ceasefire between India and Pakistan by threatening to impose 200% tariffs on goods from both countries if the fighting continued. India, however, has denied Washington's role in reaching the agreement and maintains that the ceasefire was negotiated directly by the military leadership of the two countries.

Photo: The White House