Honasa Consumer Limited Elevates Vipul Maheshwari To Chief Product & Technology Officer
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, October 23, 2026: Honasa Consumer Limited, one of India's leading beauty and personal care companies, today announced the elevation of Vipul Maheshwari to Chief Product & Technology Officer (CPTO). He will lead the company's product, technology, engineering and analytics functions, with a mandate to advance its AI-led transformation and agentic AI vision.
Over the past six years, Vipul has played a pivotal role in building Honasa's data and product capabilities, bringing together business understanding, data intelligence and technology to solve complex challenges. This intersection of data and product expertise has been a key strength in shaping Honasa's AI and agentic vision, helping identify opportunities to embed intelligence into business processes and build solutions that go beyond conventional automation. In his new role, he will drive the evolution of these capabilities into scalable, AI-powered systems that enable smarter decision-making, greater operational efficiency and new ways of working.
As Honasa scales its diverse portfolio of beauty and personal care brands, AI is emerging as a strategic enabler of business transformation. The company is building AI-powered tools and intelligent workflows to simplify complex processes, automate tasks and enable faster decision-making, while exploring agentic AI systems that can execute multi-step workflows and coordinate tasks with appropriate human oversight. Vipul's combined experience in data and product will be instrumental in translating this vision into scalable business solutions that enhance productivity, strengthen decision-making and enable more intelligent ways of working across the organisation.
Commenting on the appointment, Varun Alagh, Co-founder and CEO of Honasa Consumer Limited, said, "Technology has always been an important enabler of our growth, and AI presents an opportunity to fundamentally rethink how we build and operate our business. As we move towards a more intelligent and connected organisation, our ambition is to go beyond isolated use cases and build AI-powered workflows and agentic capabilities that help our teams operate with greater speed, precision and effectiveness. Vipul's strong foundation in data and product, along with his deep understanding of our business, makes him well positioned to shape and lead this journey. His elevation reflects our commitment to building leadership from within and investing in capabilities that will define our next phase of growth."
Speaking on his new role, Vipul Maheshwari, Chief Product & Technology Officer, Honasa Consumer Limited, said, "AI and agentic systems represent a fundamental shift in how businesses will operate, moving from tools that provide information to intelligent systems that can execute workflows, connect decisions and drive outcomes. At Honasa, our strong foundation in data and product gives us the opportunity to build an AI-first approach to solving business problems. We are focused on developing intelligent workflows, enabling AI agents to support multi-step processes with the right guardrails, and embedding intelligence into everyday operations. My priority will be to translate this vision into scalable capabilities that deliver measurable business impact, strengthen organisational agility and create lasting value."
Vipul holds a master's degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. Prior to joining Honasa, he held key positions at Delhivery and Global Analytics India Pvt. Ltd., where he worked on data-driven business solutions and analytics-led problem-solving.
About Honasa Consumer Ltd.:
Honasa Consumer Limited is India's largest digital-first beauty and personal care company, with a diverse portfolio of seven brands. Uniquely positioned to capture growth trends shaping the BPC market, the company leverages data-driven innovation and a strong omnichannel distribution network. Driven by purpose, Honasa Consumer Limited is committed to creating a sustainable, consumer-focused future.
Over the past six years, Vipul has played a pivotal role in building Honasa's data and product capabilities, bringing together business understanding, data intelligence and technology to solve complex challenges. This intersection of data and product expertise has been a key strength in shaping Honasa's AI and agentic vision, helping identify opportunities to embed intelligence into business processes and build solutions that go beyond conventional automation. In his new role, he will drive the evolution of these capabilities into scalable, AI-powered systems that enable smarter decision-making, greater operational efficiency and new ways of working.
As Honasa scales its diverse portfolio of beauty and personal care brands, AI is emerging as a strategic enabler of business transformation. The company is building AI-powered tools and intelligent workflows to simplify complex processes, automate tasks and enable faster decision-making, while exploring agentic AI systems that can execute multi-step workflows and coordinate tasks with appropriate human oversight. Vipul's combined experience in data and product will be instrumental in translating this vision into scalable business solutions that enhance productivity, strengthen decision-making and enable more intelligent ways of working across the organisation.
Commenting on the appointment, Varun Alagh, Co-founder and CEO of Honasa Consumer Limited, said, "Technology has always been an important enabler of our growth, and AI presents an opportunity to fundamentally rethink how we build and operate our business. As we move towards a more intelligent and connected organisation, our ambition is to go beyond isolated use cases and build AI-powered workflows and agentic capabilities that help our teams operate with greater speed, precision and effectiveness. Vipul's strong foundation in data and product, along with his deep understanding of our business, makes him well positioned to shape and lead this journey. His elevation reflects our commitment to building leadership from within and investing in capabilities that will define our next phase of growth."
Speaking on his new role, Vipul Maheshwari, Chief Product & Technology Officer, Honasa Consumer Limited, said, "AI and agentic systems represent a fundamental shift in how businesses will operate, moving from tools that provide information to intelligent systems that can execute workflows, connect decisions and drive outcomes. At Honasa, our strong foundation in data and product gives us the opportunity to build an AI-first approach to solving business problems. We are focused on developing intelligent workflows, enabling AI agents to support multi-step processes with the right guardrails, and embedding intelligence into everyday operations. My priority will be to translate this vision into scalable capabilities that deliver measurable business impact, strengthen organisational agility and create lasting value."
Vipul holds a master's degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. Prior to joining Honasa, he held key positions at Delhivery and Global Analytics India Pvt. Ltd., where he worked on data-driven business solutions and analytics-led problem-solving.
About Honasa Consumer Ltd.:
Honasa Consumer Limited is India's largest digital-first beauty and personal care company, with a diverse portfolio of seven brands. Uniquely positioned to capture growth trends shaping the BPC market, the company leverages data-driven innovation and a strong omnichannel distribution network. Driven by purpose, Honasa Consumer Limited is committed to creating a sustainable, consumer-focused future.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment