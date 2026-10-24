Seychelles High Commissioner Presented With Hindi Cinema Samman Patronship At 19Th Global Film Festival Noida
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: In a proud moment celebrating international cultural friendship, H.E. Harisoa Lalatiana Accouche, High Commissioner of Seychelles to India, was formally presented with the Patronship of Hindi Cinema Samman at the 19th Global Film Festival Noida 2026 at Marwah Studios, Film City, Noida.
The patronship was presented by Dr. L. Murugan, Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, Government of India. The occasion highlighted the role of cinema in strengthening cultural understanding and bringing nations closer together.
Hindi Cinema Samman is a national-level initiative instituted to honour individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the growth and development of Hindi cinema. The presentation of its patronship to the High Commissioner of Seychelles added an international dimension to its mission of recognition and cultural engagement.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chair of the Indo-Seychelles Film and Cultural Forum (ISFCF), President of Marwah Studios and Founder of Noida Film City, highlighted the Forum's commitment to strengthening friendship between India and Seychelles through cinema, art, culture and creative exchange.
“The Indo-Seychelles Film and Cultural Forum was established with the vision of bringing our two nations closer through the shared language of art and culture. Cinema creates opportunities to understand one another's traditions, aspirations and stories. It is a great honour to celebrate Her Excellency's association with Hindi Cinema Samman, further strengthening this spirit of friendship and cooperation,” said Dr. Marwah.
He emphasised the potential for greater engagement between the two countries through film screenings, cultural programmes, educational exchanges and interaction among creative professionals. Such initiatives, he noted, can build lasting connections between communities and encourage young talent to explore international collaboration.
The ceremony reflected the 19th Global Film Festival Noida's commitment to combining cinematic excellence with cultural diplomacy, reaffirming the spirit of“Love, Peace and Unity Through Art and Culture.”
The patronship was presented by Dr. L. Murugan, Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, Government of India. The occasion highlighted the role of cinema in strengthening cultural understanding and bringing nations closer together.
Hindi Cinema Samman is a national-level initiative instituted to honour individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the growth and development of Hindi cinema. The presentation of its patronship to the High Commissioner of Seychelles added an international dimension to its mission of recognition and cultural engagement.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chair of the Indo-Seychelles Film and Cultural Forum (ISFCF), President of Marwah Studios and Founder of Noida Film City, highlighted the Forum's commitment to strengthening friendship between India and Seychelles through cinema, art, culture and creative exchange.
“The Indo-Seychelles Film and Cultural Forum was established with the vision of bringing our two nations closer through the shared language of art and culture. Cinema creates opportunities to understand one another's traditions, aspirations and stories. It is a great honour to celebrate Her Excellency's association with Hindi Cinema Samman, further strengthening this spirit of friendship and cooperation,” said Dr. Marwah.
He emphasised the potential for greater engagement between the two countries through film screenings, cultural programmes, educational exchanges and interaction among creative professionals. Such initiatives, he noted, can build lasting connections between communities and encourage young talent to explore international collaboration.
The ceremony reflected the 19th Global Film Festival Noida's commitment to combining cinematic excellence with cultural diplomacy, reaffirming the spirit of“Love, Peace and Unity Through Art and Culture.”
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