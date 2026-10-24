Ceng. Shreekant Patil Named ANRF Research Impact Ambassador Championing National R&D, Mentorship, And Innovation
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) CEng. Shreekant Patil, a distinguished Chartered Engineer, industrial expert, researcher, and Startup India Mentor, founder of PARENTNashik (with 100% exports to Europe), has been officially Steps into Role as an ANRF Research Impact Ambassador (Challenges & Mentorship). This prestigious appointment underscores his extensive contributions to bridging grassroots enterprise, academic excellence, and national research and development frameworks.
ANRF is Established by the Parliament of India, the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) aims to seed, grow, and promote a vibrant research and innovation culture across universities, colleges, research institutions, and R&D laboratories, directly aligning with the goals of Viksit Bharat 2047. ANRF bridges critical gaps by forging active partnerships among academia, industry, government departments, and research bodies, supporting mission-mode programs like electric mobility (MAHA-EV), smart infrastructure, clean energy, and individual fellowships.
As an ANRF Research Impact Ambassador, CEng Shreekant Patil's core responsibilities include:
. Outreach & Awareness: Promoting national research priorities, upcoming funding calls, and science communication across academic and professional networks.
. Grassroots Community Building: Connecting students, early-career researchers, faculty, and industry leaders to bridge local institutional gaps.
. Content & Mentorship: Mentoring peers, organizing masterclasses on proposal writing and research design, and translating complex research into accessible formats.
. National Network Support: Participating in national cohorts to scale outreach and support institutional or community-driven fundraising and research initiatives.
About CEng. Shreekant Patil & His Extensive Associations
With over three decades of industrial, technical, and academic experience, CEng. Shreekant Patil is a recognized leader in standard compliance, international trade, and innovation governance. His multidimensional professional profile spans key national and international milestones:
. Academic & Mentorship Leadership: Serving as an Honorary Ambassador at I-STEM, Professor of Practice, and Subject Matter Expert. He is an author and researcher with 10+ published research papers, actively mentoring through premier initiatives such as AICTE's Vidyanjali Programme, External Assessor for SQAAF by NABET (QCI), MoE's IDE Bootcamps, IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, Startup India, MeitY Startup Hub, STPI, BIRAC, and ANRF. He is also a Certified Master Trainer by NSDC (Skill India, DVET, MSBSVET) and the World Bank Group's IFC.
. Government & Institutional Engagements: Former Senior Consultant at the National Productivity Council (India) under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry; Technical Committee Member and Resource Person at BIS India (Bureau of Indian Standards); and expert contributor across various national and state-level industry bodies including MACCIA, NIMA Startup Hub, and EEPC India.
. Global Collaborations & Sustainability: Authorized Signatory at the World Bank Group's GLC-IFC (International Finance Corporation); Signatory to United Nations Women Empowerment Principles (WEPs); nominee to the roster of experts at UNFCCC; Resource Person at the United Nations Internet Governance Forum (IGF); member of the UNESCO Chair-Global Health and Education (GHE); and Sustainability Ambassador for UNSDG–SPSC-UK.
Grounded deeply in the ancient Indian philosophy of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" ("The World Is One Family"), CEng. Shreekant Patil's ongoing mission is to seamlessly connect regional academia and grassroots innovation with rigorous global standards.
"Being appointed as an ANRF Research Impact Ambassador is a profound honor," said CEng. Shreekant Patil. "By fostering robust mentorship, technical compliance, and cross-disciplinary collaboration, we are actively empowering the next generation of researchers and innovators to build an Atmanirbhar Bharat and a Viksit Bharat within a unified global framework."
To learn more about ANRF initiatives, visit
ANRF is Established by the Parliament of India, the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) aims to seed, grow, and promote a vibrant research and innovation culture across universities, colleges, research institutions, and R&D laboratories, directly aligning with the goals of Viksit Bharat 2047. ANRF bridges critical gaps by forging active partnerships among academia, industry, government departments, and research bodies, supporting mission-mode programs like electric mobility (MAHA-EV), smart infrastructure, clean energy, and individual fellowships.
As an ANRF Research Impact Ambassador, CEng Shreekant Patil's core responsibilities include:
. Outreach & Awareness: Promoting national research priorities, upcoming funding calls, and science communication across academic and professional networks.
. Grassroots Community Building: Connecting students, early-career researchers, faculty, and industry leaders to bridge local institutional gaps.
. Content & Mentorship: Mentoring peers, organizing masterclasses on proposal writing and research design, and translating complex research into accessible formats.
. National Network Support: Participating in national cohorts to scale outreach and support institutional or community-driven fundraising and research initiatives.
About CEng. Shreekant Patil & His Extensive Associations
With over three decades of industrial, technical, and academic experience, CEng. Shreekant Patil is a recognized leader in standard compliance, international trade, and innovation governance. His multidimensional professional profile spans key national and international milestones:
. Academic & Mentorship Leadership: Serving as an Honorary Ambassador at I-STEM, Professor of Practice, and Subject Matter Expert. He is an author and researcher with 10+ published research papers, actively mentoring through premier initiatives such as AICTE's Vidyanjali Programme, External Assessor for SQAAF by NABET (QCI), MoE's IDE Bootcamps, IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, Startup India, MeitY Startup Hub, STPI, BIRAC, and ANRF. He is also a Certified Master Trainer by NSDC (Skill India, DVET, MSBSVET) and the World Bank Group's IFC.
. Government & Institutional Engagements: Former Senior Consultant at the National Productivity Council (India) under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry; Technical Committee Member and Resource Person at BIS India (Bureau of Indian Standards); and expert contributor across various national and state-level industry bodies including MACCIA, NIMA Startup Hub, and EEPC India.
. Global Collaborations & Sustainability: Authorized Signatory at the World Bank Group's GLC-IFC (International Finance Corporation); Signatory to United Nations Women Empowerment Principles (WEPs); nominee to the roster of experts at UNFCCC; Resource Person at the United Nations Internet Governance Forum (IGF); member of the UNESCO Chair-Global Health and Education (GHE); and Sustainability Ambassador for UNSDG–SPSC-UK.
Grounded deeply in the ancient Indian philosophy of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" ("The World Is One Family"), CEng. Shreekant Patil's ongoing mission is to seamlessly connect regional academia and grassroots innovation with rigorous global standards.
"Being appointed as an ANRF Research Impact Ambassador is a profound honor," said CEng. Shreekant Patil. "By fostering robust mentorship, technical compliance, and cross-disciplinary collaboration, we are actively empowering the next generation of researchers and innovators to build an Atmanirbhar Bharat and a Viksit Bharat within a unified global framework."
To learn more about ANRF initiatives, visit
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