Indian Diaspora Organises Dandiya And Garba Night In Dhaka

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, Oct 24 (IANS) The Indian Association of Bangladesh (IABD) organised a vibrant Dandiya and Garba Night, celebrating India's rich cultural and festive heritage.

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi attended the vibrant Dandiya and Garba Night organised by the IABD in Dhaka.

"The evening featured colourful performances by members of the Indian community, celebrating India's rich cultural heritage and festive traditions," the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh said in a post on X.

The IABD is a community organisation representing Indian passport holders and the Indian diaspora living in or visiting Bangladesh. It works closely with the High Commission of India, Dhaka, to support welfare initiatives and host cultural festivals.

This adds to the series of cultural events organised in Dhaka during the ongoing Hindu festive season.

Earlier on October 20, on the occasion of Maha Navami, Trivedi visited a Durga Puja Pandal at Uttara Sarbojanin Temple in Dhaka and offered prayers.

"On the auspicious occasion of Maha Navami, High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi visited the Durga Puja Pandal at Uttara Sarbojanin Temple, sharing in the festive spirit and sacred celebrations of Durga Puja," the Indian mission posted on X.

Additionally, Deputy High Commissioner Pawar Badhe visited Dhakeshwari Temple on the occasion of Maha Navami. During the event, Dhanuchi Dance was performed by people of various age groups.

The Indian High Commission said, "On the auspicious occasion of Maha Navami, Deputy High Commissioner Pawan Badhe witnessed the Aarti Competition at Dhakeshwari Temple, where dancers of various age groups performed the mesmerising Dhanuchi Dance on the beats of dhak."

The Indian High Commission also attended an evening Puja at Ramakrishna Mission in Dhaka on the occasion of Ashtami, celebrating the spirit of devotion, faith and harmony, the Indian mission said.

Trivedi also attended the Durga Puja celebrations organised by the Gulshan-Banani Sarbajanin Puja Foundation, the University of Dhaka and Baridhara DOHS Convention Centre. He also extended best wishes to the devotees attending the festivities.