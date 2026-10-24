Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Shooters Received Real-Time Updates From Handler, Monitored TV News

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 24 (IANS) The investigation into the firing incident targeting Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has revealed that the shooters were in constant contact with their handler through phone calls and messages. Investigators suspect that the accused were also receiving real-time updates about the police investigation, including information broadcast on television news channels.

According to sources, the shooters remained in touch with their handler during and after the October 18 attack. They were provided with updates about developments in the case and the police operation to identify and apprehend them.

Sources said that after information about the shooters' identities and appearances began emerging, the handler instructed them to leave the area. The accused were also reportedly kept informed about news coverage of the incident.

Investigators suspect that someone was monitoring television news channels and passing relevant information to the accused.

When footage of the shooting and images of the suspects, captured in videos recorded by vloggers, were broadcast, one of the accused, Rehan Ansari, received messages instructing him to leave.

However, the identity of the person who monitored television coverage and relayed information to the shooters remains unknown. The police are investigating the communication network used by the accused and their associates.

According to police sources, investigators suspect that Anil Pandit, who is believed to be in the US, or Ankit Khattak and Sameer Khatri, who were recently arrested in Sonipat, may have been involved in directing Rehan through Internet-based communication applications.

The police have reportedly recovered photographs, videos and details of conversations from the accused. The investigation has also revealed that the suspects allegedly changed their travel plans and modes of transport in response to information about police movements.

After the firing at Tiger Shroff's car on October 18, the three alleged shooters fled on motorcycles before travelling to different locations by train and cab. They relied on Internet-based calls instead of conventional mobile networks, making it difficult for investigators to trace their communications.

A routine phone conversation between one of the accused and a cab driver reportedly provided the police with an important lead. Acting on information shared by the Mumbai Police, the three suspects were subsequently arrested from a train in Kota, Rajasthan.

So far, 10 people have been arrested in connection with the case. The three alleged shooters Phool Singh (18), Rehan Rahimuddin Ansari (18) and Hrithik Mahato (22) remain in police custody until October 31.

According to sources in the Mumbai Crime Branch, Randeep Malik, associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, reportedly connected Rehan with Anil Pandit. Another accused, Kunal, is also suspected of having come into contact with Pandit through Malik.

Investigators further suspect that individuals who conducted reconnaissance in Mumbai sent photographs of locations associated with the actor to Pandit and Malik. These reportedly included Tiger Shroff's football ground and several locations in the Juhu and Bandra areas.

Sources said that the accused allegedly discussed testing the firearm before carrying out the attack. Hrithik reportedly suggested the forests of Aarey Colony for this purpose, as his experience working as a Rapido rider in Mumbai had made him familiar with the area.

During interrogation, the accused claimed that Tiger Shroff's praise for actor Salman Khan at an event was among the reasons behind the decision to target him.

Sources said investigators were examining these claims. The Crime Branch has not yet established the motive conclusively.

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff is said to have been deeply disturbed by the incident. An officer said the actor told the police during preliminary discussions that he was shocked by the firing and had never imagined that his car would be targeted.

The actor reportedly told investigators that he had no personal enmity with anyone and did not know who the attackers were or why they had opened fire.

A Crime Branch officer said the actor's statement has not yet been formally recorded because he was distressed following the incident. The police are expected to record his statement soon as the investigation continues.