Schools Closed In Six Taluks Of Nilgiris District In TN Coimbatore Bars Special Classes Amid Rain

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 24 (IANS) Schools in six taluks of the Nilgiris district were declared closed on Saturday following rain since Friday night, as wet weather continued across several parts of Tamil Nadu.

District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya issued the order covering all schools in Udhagamandalam, Coonoor, Kotagiri, Kundah, Gudalur and Pandalur taluks.

The holiday was announced in view of the continuing rainfall in these areas. In neighbouring Coimbatore district, the Collector announced a holiday for all categories of schools and directed managements against conducting special classes on Saturday.

The instruction was issued amid forecasts of heavy rain, with schools told not to bring students in for additional teaching sessions.

The directive applies to all types of schools across the district, the announcement said. The announcements came as rain affected the western districts and several central and southern parts of the State, bringing waterlogging to roads and disrupting travel in some localities.

According to the weather information cited in the report, a low-pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal.

The weather department indicated that the system could strengthen into a cyclone and move towards the Andhra Pradesh–Odisha coast, while Tamil Nadu could experience heavy rainfall.

In Pudukkottai, heavy showers lashed urban areas for more than half an hour, bringing a marked change in the weather and cooler conditions.

Tiruchirappalli city and its suburbs also received heavy rain. Water accumulated on several roads, making movement difficult for motorists and slowing traffic through affected stretches.

The downpour left commuters negotiating waterlogged sections as rain continued across the region. Thanjavur witnessed a sudden spell of rain in the evening after a sunny morning.

The showers brought relief to farmers, who welcomed the rainfall and its potential contribution to groundwater recharge.

Rain in different parts of Karur Corporation similarly brought cooler conditions. However, overflowing rainwater on roads in Pallapatti caused inconvenience to residents and road users.

In Theni district, widespread showers were reported from Andipatti, Bodinayakanur, Periyakulam and Cumbum. Thick fog covered the Bodimettu hill road, reducing visibility along the mountain stretch.

Rain was also reported across the western belt, including the Nilgiris and Coimbatore, prompting the school-related announcements.

The Nilgiris order specifically covered the six named taluks, while Coimbatore's announcement included an express instruction that special classes should not be held during the holiday.

-IANS

aal/rad