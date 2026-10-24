Bigg Boss 20: Love Or Mahhi Or Kanika - Who Won This Week's Captaincy Task? Read Here

The level of competition in the Bigg Boss 20 house is rising as contestants strive for power and dominance. With Salman Khan hosting this reality show, new challanges have come during the captaincy task of this week. Focus is now on“who will become captain of Week 7?”

Qazi Touqeer-Scout OP Clash Puts Pressure On Captaincy Task

October 23 episode saw a heated clash between contestants Qazi Touqeer and Scout OP during the captaincy task. This further increased the level of animosity that was prevailing between contestants trying to remain in the race.

By the end of the task, contestants Qazi Touqeer, Gullu, Uditi Singh, Arishfa Khan, Scout OP and Yung DSA had been eliminated from the captaincy race.

Captain Contenders In Bigg Boss 20

In the upcoming episode, we will witness another battle among Love Gill, Aamrapali Dubey, Mahhi Vij, Manish, Kanika Mann, Mary Kom, and Aasif for securing the captaincy task title.

At present, Scout OP has become the captain. But the outcome of the latest task may lead to a change in the captaincy role.

Qazi Touqeer Wins Last Musical Chairs Captaincy Round

October 23 show included a captaincy contest which saw many contestants being out of the game. They are Qazi Touqeer, Gullu, Uditi Singh, Arishfa Khan, Scout OP and Yung DSA.

In the final musical chairs captaincy contest, Qazi Touqeer won the battle and declared Mahhi Vij the new captain of the Bigg Boss 20 house. The appointment of Mahhi has also seen the end of Scout OP's captaincy period.

Mahhi Vij Is The New Captain Of Bigg Boss 20

Now that Mahhi is the captain, there could be some changes in the dynamics of the house going forward. The new role has been a source of conflict in the house as Mahhi and Love Gill ended up arguing over kitchen tasks.

You can watch Bigg Boss 20 season hosted by Salman Khan and premiered on September 6, 2026, at 10:30 p.m. on Colors TV and 9 p.m. on Jio Hotstar.