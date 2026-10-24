Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares 'Proof' Of Chris Pratt's Hard Work On 'The Terminal List' Season 2

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 24 (IANS) Katherine Schwarzenegger has shared a string of pictures of her husband and actor Chris Pratt sleeping, calling them“proof” of how hard he worked on the second season of his action thriller series 'The Terminal List'.

Expressing pride in the actor, Katherine took to Instagram and said she was excited for audiences to watch the season.

“Proof he really did work this hard on The Terminal List Season 2. So proud of you @prattprattpratt and everything you poured into this season. Can't wait for everyone to see it. Streaming now on @primevideo!,” Schwarzenegger wrote in the caption section.

“The Terminal List” is an action thriller television series created by David DiGilio. It is based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Jack Carr. The series tells the story of a Navy SEAL who seeks to avenge the murder of his family.

It stars Chris Pratt, Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jeanne Tripplehorn, and Tom Hopper.

The first season of The Terminal List was released in 2022. In February 2023, the series was renewed for a second season based upon the follow-up novel, True Believer, which premiered on October 21, 2026.

As per the synopsis:“After his platoon of US Navy SEALs is ambushed while on a covert mission, Lieutenant Commander Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. As new evidence emerges, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life but also the lives of those he loves.”

Pratt was one of the world's highest-paid actors annually from 2015 to 2017. Through starring in blockbuster franchises and big-budget films, he has established himself as one of Hollywood's most bankable stars.

The actor began dating author Schwarzenegger in June 2018. In 2019, Pratt announced their engagement and the couple married the same year.