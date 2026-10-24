HP Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania To Attend BRICS Forum Meet

HP Speaker to Attend BRICS Forum

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 24 (ANI): The Speaker of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Kuldeep Singh Pathania, will attend the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum scheduled to be held at Parliament House in New Delhi on October 26 and 27. Pathania has received a special invitation from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to participate in the international parliamentary conference, which will bring together presiding officers and parliamentary delegations from 11 BRICS member nations and 10 partner countries.

According to an official press release, Pathania will leave Shimla for New Delhi on October 25. He is also scheduled to address the forum during the proceedings. The theme of the two-day conference is“Strengthening parliaments that place people, society, and their real needs at the centre of development.”

Forum Objectives and Hosting Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the forum as a special guest and address the gathering, while Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will preside over the conference. The deliberations will focus on strengthening parliamentary resilience in a changing global environment, ensuring that artificial intelligence and digital technologies remain human-centric, making global governance more representative, and promoting sustainable and inclusive development.

The forum is expected to provide a platform for parliamentary leaders from participating countries to exchange views and strengthen cooperation on key global challenges and development priorities. According to the release, the Parliament of India will host the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum on 26 and 27 October 2026 in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan. The conference will be inaugurated on 26 October.

Diplomatic Engagement at the Forum

Addressing a press conference at Parliament House, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that the conference marks a new chapter in the history of India's parliamentary diplomacy. It will bring together Presiding Officers and parliamentary leaders from BRICS member and partner countries, Union Ministers, Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh, Presiding Officers of State Legislatures, Members of Parliament and other dignitaries.

The Lok Sabha Speaker stated that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi would grace the event and meet the leaders of the visiting delegations. (ANI)

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