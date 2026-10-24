Large-Scale Blackout Hits Crimea After Drone Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the OSINT channel Exilenova+, Ukrinform reports.

"Crimea is experiencing a blackout, with key substations knocked out of service. The entire peninsula is without electricity," the post said.

The monitoring channel Crimean Wind, citing eyewitnesses, reported that power suddenly went out, including in major cities. Widespread power outages were reported in Sevastopol, Simferopol, Yalta, Feodosia, Dzhankoi, Alushta, Yevpatoria and elsewhere.

Before the blackout, the channel reported, activity by Russian mobile fire groups engaging unidentified aerial targets had been heard near Baherove, close to Kerch. At least four explosions were also heard in Crimea's Pervomaiske district.

The so-called governor of occupied Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, confirmed the blackout in the city. The pro-Russian official claimed that the outages had been caused by alleged damage to Crimean energy infrastructure outside Sevastopol.

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"A special regime has been introduced at the facilities, and social infrastructure facilities have switched to backup power supply systems," Razvozhayev said.