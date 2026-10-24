Fauzi Teaser OUT: Prabhas Plays Subhash Chandra Bose's Superspy, Fans Praise His Vintage Look

The makers of Fauzi unveiled the film's first teaser on Friday evening, coinciding with Prabhas' 47th birthday. Titled File No. 25 as part of the film's promotional campaign, the glimpse offers a first look at the actor in a period action drama set against the backdrop of India's struggle for independence.

The teaser opens with a fictionalised portrayal of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose meeting German dictator Adolf Hitler during World War II. While the historical meeting did take place, the film adds a fictional layer to the conversation, with Bose referring to a mysterious Indian superspy whose methods have become a challenge for the British Empire.

The focus then shifts to Prabhas, who appears as a formidable rebel preparing for an attack with a heavy machine gun. A voiceover captures his defiance as he declares his intention to fight the British and take back the freedom they have denied the country. The glimpse also hints at a code inspired by the Bhagavad Gita, adding a philosophical dimension to the character's mission.

Prabhas' Vintage Look Wins Fans Over, but the Teaser Sparks Questions

Prabhas' rugged appearance and commanding screen presence quickly became talking points among fans following the teaser's release. Several viewers welcomed the look as a return to the actor's vintage action-hero persona, while others expressed excitement about seeing him in a period setting.

One fan wrote on YouTube,“The Bahubali Era come again Prabhas vintage era,” while another called him“India's biggest superstar.”

However, the teaser also prompted questions about the sequence featuring Bose and Hitler. Some viewers felt that the historical figures were being used primarily to build anticipation around Prabhas' character, while others questioned the presentation of the conversation.

Speculation about the use of artificial intelligence in the sequence also emerged on social media. One viewer described it as an“AI conversation between Bose and Hitler.” These reactions suggest that, alongside the excitement surrounding Prabhas' look, the film's portrayal of historical events has become a point of discussion.

Fauzi Release Date, Director, Cast and Production Details

Fauzi is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, who is bringing the period action drama to the big screen with Prabhas in the lead role. The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar and Bhushan Kumar under Mythri Movie Makers, with T-Series Films presenting the project.

Although the teaser offers a glimpse of the film's historical setting and its central character, the makers have not revealed the complete storyline. The combination of a fictional superspy, the Indian independence movement and large-scale action suggests that the film will explore a different side of Prabhas.

Fauzi is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, 2027. With its first teaser now out, the film has begun building anticipation among fans eager to see Prabhas take on the role of a warrior operating behind enemy lines.