Darren Bazeley To Step Down As New Zealand Head Coach In December

MENAFN - IANS) Auckland, Oct 24 (IANS) Darren Bazeley will step down as New Zealand men's national football team head coach when his contract expires in December 2026, bringing his four-year tenure to an end despite guiding the All Whites to their first FIFA World Cup qualification since 2010.

New Zealand Football confirmed the decision ahead of the team's upcoming home series against India in November, which will mark Bazeley's final assignment in charge.

The All Whites are scheduled to face India at Go Media Stadium in Auckland on November 12 before travelling to Christchurch for the second encounter on November 15. The latter fixture will be the first international football match at the new One New Zealand Stadium.

Bazeley's tenure has included several significant results against opposition from outside the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC). Among the highlights were a victory over African champions Côte d'Ivoire and a 4-1 win against Chile at Eden Park in March, which strengthened New Zealand's preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The coach also oversaw the integration of 17 debutants into the senior national team, drawing on his extensive experience in New Zealand's youth system. Before taking charge of the All Whites, Bazeley held head coaching positions with the under-17, under-20 and under-23 teams and served as an assistant under former national coaches Anthony Hudson and Danny Hay.

New Zealand's campaign at the 2026 World Cup saw the team come close to reaching the knockout stages, although the desired results were ultimately not achieved.

Reflecting on his departure, Bazeley said he was proud of the progress made during his time with the team but acknowledged that he had hoped to continue into the next cycle.

“It has been an honour to be All Whites head coach for the last four years and I'm immensely proud of what we have achieved as a team. I want to thank all of the players and staff I have worked with over this cycle and wish them the best for the next campaign.

“While I would have definitely been keen to be involved for the next cycle, I understand this is a football decision by New Zealand Football and ultimately we didn't get the results we wanted. I believe we have been building something really exciting over the last four years with a young squad of players, so while I won't be involved with the team, I look forward to seeing how they continue to develop ahead of the next FIFA World Cup as this is a group I really believe in,” Bazeley said in a statement released by the team.

New Zealand Football chief executive Andrew Pragnell also paid tribute to Bazeley's contribution, highlighting his role in bringing younger players into the senior setup and establishing a strong team culture.

“I want to thank Baze for everything he has done and achieved with this team at an important stage in our development as a football country. The number of young players he has brought through, the relationships he has with the team as well as the team culture he has helped to build, will lay the foundations of this side for years to come.

“I want to thank him for the numerous ways he has contributed to the game at all levels for many decades and wish him the absolute best for what he chooses to do next,” Pragnell said.

New Zealand Football said further details regarding the recruitment process for Bazeley's successor would be announced in due course.