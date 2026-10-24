MCD Seals Three Industrial Units In Delhi During Anti-Pollution Drive

MCD Action Against Polluting Units

New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) sealed three industrial units found engaging in polluting activities during a joint inspection drive in Brahmpuri and Chanchal Park in the West Zone. The drive was conducted by the MCD's West Zone in coordination with the Revenue Department, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), BSES and Delhi Police. It covered Ward No. 110 (Kunwar Singh Nagar) and Ward No. 111 (Baprola). During the drive, the joint team inspected seven units, including six industrial units and one godown. Of these, three industrial units found engaged in polluting activities were sealed on the spot in accordance with applicable provisions. The electricity connections of the concerned units were also disconnected, and their electricity meters were seized. The MCD stated that the drive was aimed at identifying polluting units in the West Zone and taking appropriate action against them in accordance with applicable rules and regulations.

Enhanced Anti-Pollution Measures

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has also intensified its efforts to combat air pollution through a series of dust mitigation, deep cleaning of roads and enforcement measures across the city. According to MCD on Wednesday (21 October), deep cleaning of identified dust-prone roads is being undertaken in all 12 zones to control dust pollution. The Corporation has also strengthened field-level enforcement to address violations contributing to air pollution and ensure effective implementation of prescribed dust mitigation measures.

Construction and Demolition Waste Management

Additionally, MCD has designated sites in all 250 wards for dumping of construction and demolition (C & D) waste to prevent illegal dumping and facilitate better monitoring. Moreover, a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been prepared & disseminated to ensure proper dust mitigation at these sites. The MCD mentioned that the prescribed measures include installation of continuous dust and wind-breaking walls at least three metres higher than the maximum height of material heaps, complete covering or regular wetting of dumped materials, particularly stone aggregates, and installation of specialised fine-nozzle water sprinkling systems across the entire area.

Operational Dust Control

As part of its operational measures, MCD has also deployed a fleet of 167 water sprinklers and 40 mobile Anti-Smog Guns (ASGs) on various roads to control dust pollution. 20 ASGs have been installed at various MCD facilities, including C & D processing plants, dumpsites and Waste-to-Energy (WTE) facilities, while 20 ASGs have been installed at MCD high-rise buildings. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)