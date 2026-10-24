Haiku OTT Release Date: When, Where To Watch Aegan, Sri Devi's Tamil Romantic Drama Online

Tamil romantic drama Haiku made its theatrical debut on October 23, 2026. Directed by Yuvaraj Chinnasamy, the film follows a young man who tries to express his feelings for his partner through poetry, setting the stage for an unconventional romantic story.

For those waiting to watch the film from home, reports suggest that Netflix has acquired its digital streaming rights. However, neither the filmmakers nor the streaming platform has officially confirmed the OTT release date.

Since Haiku has only recently arrived in cinemas, its digital premiere is still awaited. Viewers will have to wait for an official announcement to know when the film will become available online.

Haiku Cast And Crew: Who Stars In The Tamil Romantic Drama?

Aegan, Sri Devi and Femina George headline Haiku, with Shree Tej SK also part of the cast. The supporting ensemble features Adirchi Arun, Subramanian Sethu, Adhiyaman, Mime Gopi and Indhumathi Manigandan.

Yuvaraj Chinnasamy has written and directed the film, with Hariharan Ram contributing additional screenplay work. The project has been produced by Dr. D. Arulanandhu and Mathewo Arulanandhu under the Vision Cinema House banner, while Aegan Arulanandhu serves as executive producer.

Siddhu Kumar has composed the music, Priyesh Gurusamy is the cinematographer, and Sakthi Pranesh P has handled the editing. Prem Karunthamalai is credited as art director, with Anusha Vishwanathan overseeing choreography and Dinesh Manoharan responsible for costume design.

The technical team also includes co-directors Swineeth S. Sukumar and Anand M. J, along with several associate directors. ONE STUDIOS has handled the visual effects, while Saregama India Limited is the film's music label.

Haiku OTT Release Date: When Can You Watch It Online?

An official digital premiere date for Haiku has not been announced yet. The makers have also not revealed which languages will be available when the film eventually arrives on streaming platforms.

Although Netflix is reportedly associated with the film's digital rights, the streaming details remain unconfirmed. An exact release date or a specific OTT window would therefore be premature at this stage.

For now, Haiku is playing in theatres following its October 23 release. Viewers interested in watching the romantic drama online should look out for an official announcement from the filmmakers or Netflix regarding its streaming premiere and language options.