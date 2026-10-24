Russia Launched 2,597 Drones At Ukraine Over Past Week, Air Defenses Neutralized Over 87%

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this on Facebook.

"Russia continues its massive air attacks against Ukraine, using attack drones to strike critical infrastructure and terrorize the civilian population. Over the past week, the enemy deployed 2,597 Shahed-131/136/238, Parodiya and Gerbera UAVs. Ukraine's Defense Forces neutralized 2,282 of them. The interception rate over these seven days was more than 87%," the statement said.

The General Staff stressed that this figure demonstrates the high effectiveness of Ukrainian air defenses, particularly given the scale and intensity of Russian attacks.

The General Staff noted that the enemy was constantly improving its drone tactics, using different flight routes and altitudes, combining attack drones with decoys, and attempting to overwhelm Ukrainian air defenses with multiple simultaneous aerial threats.

"Under these conditions, neutralizing nearly nine out of every ten enemy UAVs is the result of coordinated efforts by aviation, surface-to-air missile units, mobile fire groups, electronic warfare systems, and unmanned systems operators," the General Staff said.

Ukraine's air defenses down 140 out of 176 Russian drones overnight

Every aerial target neutralized reduces the risk of fatalities, damage to residential buildings, and damage to energy facilities and other critical infrastructure. At the same time, the General Staff added, even highly effective Ukrainian air defense cannot eliminate the threat entirely.

"We therefore continue to urge citizens not to ignore air raid alerts and not to share information about air defense operations," the General Staff said.

Ukraine's Defense Forces continue to strengthen the country's multilayered air defense system and improve methods for detecting and neutralizing enemy aerial targets.