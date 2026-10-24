7.2-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Vanuatu, Tsunami Warning Issued
SUVA, Oct 24 (NNN-Xinhua) -- A magnitude-7.2 earthquake struck waters near the South Pacific island nation of Vanuatu on Saturday, prompting the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre to issue a tsunami warning, Xinhua reported.
No casualties or property damage have been reported so far.
--NNN-XINHUA
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