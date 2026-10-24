Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
7.2-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Vanuatu, Tsunami Warning Issued

7.2-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Vanuatu, Tsunami Warning Issued


Date: 2026-10-24 12:05:21

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)

SUVA, Oct 24 (NNN-Xinhua) -- A magnitude-7.2 earthquake struck waters near the South Pacific island nation of Vanuatu on Saturday, prompting the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre to issue a tsunami warning, Xinhua reported.

No casualties or property damage have been reported so far.

--NNN-XINHUA

MENAFN24102026000200011047ID1111858123


Nam News Network

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search