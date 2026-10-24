Sumitomo Expects Uzbek Solar Projects To Start Up In 2027, 2028 (Exclusive)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Japan's Sumitomo Corporation expects two solar power and battery energy storage projects in Uzbekistan's Samarkand region to begin commercial operations in 2027 and 2028, respectively.

Sumitomo Corporation told Trend in an exclusive interview that the two projects are currently under construction and will each have a solar generation capacity of 500 megawatts (MW) and a battery energy storage system (BESS) capacity of 668 megawatt-hours (MWh).

Battery systems to support grid stability

The planned battery storage facilities are expected to help balance electricity supply and demand, improve grid stability and facilitate the integration of additional renewable energy into Uzbekistan's national grid.

"The BESS facilities are expected to help balance electricity supply and demand and enhance grid stability by charging and discharging in response to fluctuations in power generation and demand, as well as grid frequency," the company said.

"They are also expected to facilitate the further integration of renewable energy in Uzbekistan and contribute to the stability and reliability of the country's electricity supply," Sumitomo added.

Further projects and industrial cooperation

Uzbekistan and Japanese companies Sumitomo Corporation and Shikoku Electric Power reviewed the progress of renewable energy and energy storage projects and discussed further cooperation in power infrastructure during a meeting in Tashkent on October 13.

The meeting brought together Uzbek Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov, Sumitomo Corporation President and CEO Shingo Ueno, and Shikoku Electric Power President Yoshihiro Miyamoto, according to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade.

The discussions covered solar power plants and energy storage systems in Samarkand, as well as proposed wind power plants and energy storage facilities in the Kungrad district of Karakalpakstan.

However, Sumitomo said it had no information to disclose at this time regarding the parameters or implementation milestones of the proposed Kungrad projects.

Moreover, the parties explored potential cooperation in producing steel cables for power transmission lines, supplying ambulances, modernizing electricity networks and applying Japanese experience in managing free economic zones.

Sumitomo Corporation is a diversified trading and investment company operating in sectors including metals, natural resources, energy, infrastructure, transportation, automotive, media and digital technologies. The company has 125 offices across 63 countries and regions.

Shikoku Electric Power operates in the energy sector and also provides telecommunications services, IT solutions, and engineering and construction services, with projects in more than 10 countries worldwide.