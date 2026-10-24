Indigo And Akasa Air Extend Saudi Flight Suspensions: Check New Dates Has Air India Followed Suit?

MENAFN - Live Mint) Indian airlines have extended flight suspensions to Saudi Arabia amid security concerns following attacks on airports and energy infrastructure. IndiGo has cancelled flights to Riyadh until October 31 and to Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah until October 27.

Akasa Air has extended suspensions on services to Jeddah and Riyadh into November, while Air India and Air India Express have suspended flights on key Saudi routes through October 2.

The disruptions have affected passengers and Indian Umrah pilgrims, prompting the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to coordinate with airlines and tour operators to facilitate their return.

IndiGo flight cancellations to Saudi Arabia: New dates

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh confirmed on Friday that IndiGo had extended its flight cancellations.

| Indigo Q2 results 2026 date & time: Here's preview, announcement schedule

"IndiGo flights to and from Riyadh will remain cancelled until 31 October 2026 (inclusive), while flights to and from Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah will remain cancelled until 27 October 2026 (inclusive)," the mission said in a post on X.

Passengers should check their flight status with IndiGo before travelling to the airport.

Akasa Air extends Jeddah, Riyadh suspensions into November

Akasa Air has extended flight suspensions to and from Jeddah until November 10 and Riyadh until November 30, 2026.

In a travel update on October 23, the airline said:“In view of the prevailing security situation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and following a careful assessment of the safety environment, Akasa Air has extended the suspension of flights to and from the following destinations: Jeddah: Until and including November 10, 2026; Riyadh: Until and including November 30, 2026.”

| Akasa Air's revenue rises 35%, but profitability remains elusive

The airline said it was monitoring developments in real time. Affected passengers can opt for a full refund, credited to the original payment method within seven days, or reschedule without an additional charge. Those who booked through travel partners should contact them directly.

“The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority,” Akasa Air said.

What about Air India and Air India Express?

Air India and Air India Express have suspended flights to and from Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam through October 24, 2026, according to the reported travel updates.

| ir India, IndiGo, AAIB to face parliamentary panel on Nov 2 for aviation sector

Passengers should check official airline channels for any further extensions or revised schedules, as cancellation dates differ by carrier and destination.

Saudi Arabia attacks disrupt travel for Indian nationals

The suspensions follow attacks on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam and Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oilfield on October 21. The MEA said an Indian national was killed and two others were injured in the Dammam incident, while another Indian citizen was injured at the oilfield.

Saudi Arabia is home to approximately 2.74 million Indian nationals. The Indian Embassy has urged them to remain alert, follow instructions from Saudi authorities and move to a safe place inside a building during an aerial attack. It has also warned against filming or sharing images of interceptions and impact sites, citing possible legal consequences under Saudi law.

Umrah pilgrims: MEA coordinates return efforts

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said approximately 3,000 stranded Umrah pilgrims had returned to India over the previous week, while more than 10,000 other pilgrims had travelled home on available flights.

| 3,000 stranded Indian Umrah pilgrims fly back from Saudi Arabia

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate General in Jeddah are coordinating with airlines and tour operators to help remaining affected pilgrims return. The missions are also providing welfare assistance, operating 24-hour control rooms and issuing regular advisories.

The Indian mission has said nationals requiring urgent departure may consider transiting through Bahrain, Kuwait or Qatar, subject to obtaining the necessary visas.

(With agency inputs)