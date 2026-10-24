Deepti Naval Shares A 'Moment Between Nana And Her' From 'Yatra'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, October 24 (IANS) Actor Deepti Naval shared a nostalgic picture with late veteran actor Nana Patekar from their film 'Yatra'.

She offered a glimpse into their time working together and shared the picture on her social media account, captioning it as,“A moment between Nana and me.... from Gautam Ghosh's film 'Yatra'.”

In the picture, Deepti is seen dressed in a traditional blue Nauvari saree with a yellow blouse, seated on the floor beside a traditional stone grinding mill. Nana is seen dressed in a simple off-white outfit with a maroon cloth draped over his shoulder, and is seated beside her.

Talking about Yatra', directed by Goutam Ghose, the movie was released in Indian theatres on May 4, 2007, after premiering at the Montreal World Film Festival in 2006.

The post shared by Deepti comes as the film industry and fans continue to remember Nana Patekar, who passed away on October 8, 2026, at the age of 75. The veteran actor died following a cardiac arrest in Goa.

Deepti had also paid an emotional tribute to the actor in a separate social media post, sharing a picture from their earlier work together. Remembering him fondly, she wrote,“Farewell Nana... You will always be remembered as a true artiste... Rest in peace my dear Nana... I will always miss the child in you!”

On the professional front, Deepti, meanwhile, has enjoyed a career spanning many decades. She became popularly recognised with films such as 'Ek Baar Phir', 'Chashme Buddoor', 'Saath Saath', 'Katha', 'Rang Birangi' and 'Kissi Se Na Kehna'.

Her other notable films include 'Ankahee', 'Kamla', 'Mirch Masala', 'Main Zinda Hoon' and 'Leela'.

–IANS

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