NHRC Probes Safety Concerns Over Punjab Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Buses

NHRC Investigates Safety Violations in Punjab Pilgrimage Buses

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognisance of allegations regarding the deployment of unsafe and potentially non-compliant air-conditioned sleeper buses under the Punjab government's Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana, a scheme aimed at facilitating pilgrimages for senior citizens and economically disadvantaged persons. According to an official release, the complaint has raised concerns over alleged unauthorised structural modifications, the installation of partitions and doors separating the driver's cabin from the passenger compartment, obstruction of emergency exits and windows, and deficiencies in essential fire detection, suppression and emergency evacuation arrangements.

The Commission expressed concern over the alleged safety violations, emphasising that beneficiaries of a welfare scheme must not be exposed to risks to their lives. "A welfare scheme cannot put the lives of its beneficiaries at risk. The safety of elderly pilgrims must not be compromised under any circumstances," the release said.

Commission Issues Directives and Notices

Mandatory Safety Inspections and Accountability

The NHRC Bench presided over by Priyank Kanoongo has issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Government of Punjab, and the Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993. The Commission had earlier taken cognisance of similar cases involving fatal bus accidents and serious passenger-safety violations, particularly structural designs that isolate the driver's cabin from the passenger compartment, potentially obstructing fire detection, communication and emergency evacuation. In those proceedings, the Commission had sought responses from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the Director of the Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT), Pune, and concerned State Governments, including Punjab, to address the safety deficiencies and ensure compliance with prescribed standards.

As part of its latest directions, the Commission has asked the Punjab Chief Secretary to personally ensure an immediate and comprehensive inspection of all buses deployed under the Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana. Any bus found violating mandatory safety requirements must be withdrawn from service until the deficiencies are rectified and compliance is verified by the competent authority. The Commission has given both authorities seven days to submit detailed Action Taken Reports (ATRs) outlining the steps taken in response to its directions. The report from the Punjab Chief Secretary must specify the number of buses deployed under the scheme, inspections undertaken, deficiencies identified, corrective measures initiated, non-compliant vehicles withdrawn, and accountability fixed upon the officials and operators concerned. Mere forwarding of departmental replies or general assurances of compliance will not suffice.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has also been directed to examine compliance with applicable bus-body design standards, Automotive Industry Standards and CIRT guidelines, review enforcement measures taken pursuant to earlier proceedings, and report on concrete steps to prevent the continued operation of unsafe sleeper buses and the recurrence of fatal accidents. The Commission has emphasised the need for strict and time-bound compliance with its directions, stating that any failure to submit substantive reports will be viewed seriously.

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