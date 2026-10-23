Himachal Aims To Be India's Top Healthcare State By 2030 Says CM Sukhu

Himachal's Vision for Growth and Healthcare

The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, said that the state government aims to make Himachal Pradesh self-reliant and among the country's strongest and wealthiest states by 2032, while aspiring to make it the number one state in healthcare by 2030. Addressing a press conference in Shimla, Sukhu said his government had pursued "Vyavastha Parivartan" (systemic change), focusing on healthcare, education, rural economy, social security and economic reforms, rather than merely seeking political power. He said the government had prioritised improvements in healthcare infrastructure, diagnostic facilities, medical staffing and technology, despite the state's financial challenges. "We did not come to power merely to remain in power. We came to bring about a change in the system. The work we have undertaken in several areas is helping Himachal Pradesh move towards a leading position in the country," Sukhu said.

The Chief Minister said his government had inherited a state debt of Rs 76,633 crore as of March 2023, along with liabilities of around Rs 10,000 crore, including outstanding commitments to government employees. He said the government had undertaken economic reforms and taken difficult decisions to address the financial situation, while continuing to invest in public services.

Healthcare Modernisation and Infrastructure

Staffing and Diagnostic Improvements

Sukhu said medical colleges in the state had faced shortages of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff when his government took office. He cited the example of the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla, saying that facilities which required 100 personnel had been operating with around 35 per cent of the required staff. He said staffing levels in medical colleges had since improved to around 60 per cent, and the government was working to raise them to 70 per cent by 2027. "We are moving towards filling the entire staffing requirement in medical colleges by March 31, 2027," he said.

The Chief Minister said the government had recruited around 1,000 staff nurses in medical colleges and filled radiographer posts, while also increasing technical and paramedical positions. He said the government had modernised diagnostic facilities by installing advanced X-ray, ultrasound, CT scan and MRI equipment at major medical institutions, including IGMC Shimla, Chamiyana, Chamba, Nahan and Hamirpur.

Sukhu said the improved diagnostic facilities would help patients identify illnesses earlier and reduce the need to travel outside Himachal Pradesh for tests. "Earlier, patients often had to go to Chandigarh, PGI or other institutions outside the state to find out what illness they were suffering from. We have focused on diagnostic technology so that patients can get an accurate diagnosis within Himachal Pradesh," he said.

Robotic Surgery and Medical Education

He said the government had also introduced robotic surgery at medical colleges and that approximately 600 to 700 robotic procedures had been performed, including around 314 at Chamiyana. According to Sukhu, robotic procedures were being provided at substantially lower costs than those charged at private hospitals elsewhere. He said the government had increased postgraduate medical seats by 320, with approval from the Centre, taking the total to around 590, and had raised the monthly stipend for senior residents from Rs 65,000 to Rs 1.30 lakh.

The Chief Minister also announced plans to establish automated laboratory facilities at medical colleges, with an estimated investment of Rs 28 crore to Rs 30 crore. He said the government was strengthening specialist services at district and zonal hospitals through its Adarsh Swasthya Sansthan initiative and expanding diagnostic facilities, including MRI services, beyond major medical colleges. "By 2030, Himachal Pradesh will be the number one state in healthcare in the country. We are working to bring quality treatment and diagnostic facilities closer to people's homes," Sukhu said.

Fiscal Discipline and Economic Reforms

The Chief Minister said Himachal Pradesh had faced a major fiscal challenge following the discontinuation of GST compensation and the withdrawal of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG). He said the state had previously received substantial annual support through the RDG, and its discontinuation had created pressure on the budget. Sukhu said the government had responded by improving fiscal discipline, curbing alleged corruption and pursuing measures to increase revenue. He cited the recovery of Rs 401 crore in connection with the Wildflower Hall case, additional revenue from liquor-vend auctions and a Rs 150 crore recovery in a royalty-related case as examples of efforts to strengthen the state's finances.

He said the government remained committed to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for employees, describing it as a measure of social security and had continued to clear pension arrears despite financial constraints. Sukhu also referred to the government's recent announcement of a 5 per cent dearness allowance instalment for employees and an additional Rs 10,000 payment for Class IV employees. "Employees have made an important contribution to the development of Himachal Pradesh. They have helped build schools, hospitals and other public infrastructure, and their interests must also be protected," he said.

The Chief Minister said the government's objective was to make Himachal Pradesh economically self-reliant by 2032 and provide better public services through sustained reforms. He said the state could have achieved self-reliance earlier had it continued to receive around Rs 10,000 crore annually in RDG support, but maintained that the government was progressing towards its target despite the loss of central assistance. (ANI)

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