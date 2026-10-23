Bigg Boss Malayalam 8: Rahul Easwar And Vedangi Face Jail Nomination In Major House Twist

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 is fast approaching its exciting halfway mark. The housemates completed the latest jail nomination process today. The co-contestants nominated Rahul Easwar and Vedangi for the jail punishment. Housemates usually nominate the worst performers of the week for this. But the housemates had a very specific reason to send Rahul and Vedangi to jail this time. Bigg Boss gave the contestants a very tough weekly task. Most contestants gave their hundred percent effort in the game. But Bigg Boss cancelled the luxury points for the entire house. Bigg Boss took this step because of the mistakes made by Rahul Easwar, Vedangi, and Noby. The other housemates nominated Rahul and Vedangi to jail as a punishment for this loss.

Task of the week

Bigg Boss gave a very tough endurance task to the housemates this week. The challenge required the contestants to sit on a ship without stepping down. Gautham Sasi sat on the ship for the longest time. He stayed on the ship for more than 28 hours. The housemates were supposed to win the luxury budget for this excellent performance. But Bigg Boss cancelled the reward for everyone because of the bad behaviour of three contestants. Rahul, Vedangi, and Noby broke major house rules. They discussed outside matters, spoke in other languages, and talked without wearing their mics. They repeated these mistakes even after getting multiple warnings. Bigg Boss clearly states that contestants cannot do these three things inside the house.

Bigg Boss gave a very interesting but difficult jail task to Rahul Easwar and Vedangi. The two contestants have to write that they will not violate Bigg Boss rules anymore 1001 times. They have to take turns and write this using different coloured inks.