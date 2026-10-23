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Saudi, Pakistan, 2 Other Nations Say Israeli Occupation Main Cause Of Regional Instability

Saudi, Pakistan, 2 Other Nations Say Israeli Occupation Main Cause Of Regional Instability


Date: 2026-10-23 11:38:39

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Foreign ministers of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan said on Friday that the "Israeli occupation was the main source of instability in the region and beyond," calling for the urgent implementation of a two-state solution, according to a joint statement issued after a meeting in Istanbul.

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The ministers said Israeli policies had "deepened global perceptions of injustice" and reaffirmed their support for a Palestinian state on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, Saudi Arabia's SPA news agency reported.

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Khaleej Times

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