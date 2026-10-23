Saudi, Pakistan, 2 Other Nations Say Israeli Occupation Main Cause Of Regional Instability
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The ministers said Israeli policies had "deepened global perceptions of injustice" and reaffirmed their support for a Palestinian state on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, Saudi Arabia's SPA news agency reported.ALSO READ
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