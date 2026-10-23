Karak Attack A Terrorist Operation Carried Out By Extremists: Jordanian Interior Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Amman: Jordanian Interior Minister Mazen Al Faraya said the attack on a church in Humud village, in southern Jordan's Karak Governorate, was a terrorist operation carried out by a group of extremists.

At a press conference on Friday, Al Faraya said that this terrorist act, carried out by a group that has no connection whatsoever to human values, only increases the determination and resolve of Jordanians to move forward in rejecting violence and extremism and combating and fighting terrorism in all its forms.

He confirmed that all necessary measures have been taken to deal with the incident, transfer the injured to the hospital and provide health care to the injured.

For his part, Jordanian Public Security Directorate Director Maj. Gen. Obaidullah Al Maaytah said that seven people had been killed and 34 others injured in the incident, affirming that those responsible for the terrorist attack would be arrested soon and brought to justice, with legal measures taken against them.