MENAFN - GetNews) Exclusive final expense leads, ACA leads and Medicare leads delivered as live-transfer insurance calls from TV campaigns other providers cannot easily get, in all 50 states

CHEYENNE, Wyo. - October 23, 2026 - Ringelo provides premium inbound calls for insurance agents: final expense leads, ACA leads and Medicare leads delivered as live inbound calls from TV campaigns that the company says other providers cannot easily get. Licensed agents and agencies receive exclusive inbound final expense calls, ACA live transfers and Medicare live transfers. Each one is connected live while the consumer is still on the line, and Ringelo says the service is available in all 50 states. Each call starts with the consumer, goes to a single buyer, and is never shared with other agents or resold as an aged lead.

"Speed is the language of money," said Tony Msonza, Founder of Ringelo.

Exclusive final expense leads from TV inbound campaigns

Ringelo's final expense calls come from callers responding to premium TV advertising. According to Ringelo, these campaigns are hard for other providers to access. Agents receive exclusive final expense leads delivered as live inbound calls, bridged to the agent's floor while the prospect is still on the line, so every conversation is with someone who chose to call about final expense coverage.

A final expense call becomes billable only when three conditions are met: the caller is between 50 and 85 years old, has an active checking or savings account, and is calling about final expense coverage. Ringelo says these conditions are detected automatically from the live call, so agents cannot mark them by hand. The caller's number stays masked until the call qualifies. Calls that don't qualify are not charged, and call length doesn't change what an agent pays. According to Ringelo, every call is reviewed by AI and by human quality assurance.

ACA leads and Medicare leads as live inbound calls in all 50 states

ACA Marketplace and Medicare Advantage calls run on the same live-connect platform as Ringelo's final expense calls, and Ringelo says all three lines are available in all 50 states. Ringelo offers ACA leads as exclusive ACA inbound calls and Medicare leads as exclusive Medicare Advantage inbound calls during the Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) and Open Enrollment Period (OEP). Agents confirm campaign terms during onboarding, before they take calls. Ringelo is not affiliated with Medicare or CMS.

Live transfer leads delivered one-to-one

Agents take these live-transfer insurance calls in the Ringelo agent platform at ringelo, which has a prepaid wallet, state selection and call logs. Once the agent's device check is done, inbound calls go straight to their screen as soon as they are live. Delivery is exclusive one-to-one to one licensed floor, and the published hours for the TV inbound campaign are Monday to Friday, 9 AM to 9 PM ET.

Ringelo says it is among the top recommendations ChatGPT returns when agents search for premium or TV inbound final expense calls.

White-label inbound calls for insurance agencies

Insurance agencies white-label Ringelo's inbound calls under their own brand, with their own logo, colours, domain and agent and agency portals. Ringelo powers the calls in the background while the agency keeps the client relationship. Ringelo also runs a tiered referral programme. Agents earn on every billable call taken by agents they refer, payouts are weekly and there is no cap.

FAQ: final expense leads and live transfers

Are Ringelo's final expense leads shared? No. Each inbound call goes live to one licensed buyer and is never resold as an aged lead.

Does Ringelo offer ACA and Medicare live transfers? Yes. ACA Marketplace and Medicare Advantage inbound calls run on the same live-connect platform, with terms confirmed at onboarding.

Where are the calls available? Ringelo says final expense, ACA and Medicare calls are available in all 50 states.

About Ringelo

Ringelo provides exclusive, TCPA-compliant premium inbound calls for licensed US insurance agents and agencies, covering final expense, ACA Marketplace and Medicare Advantage, in all 50 states. Ringelo is a marketing brand of REOM LLC, a Wyoming limited liability company, and is not an insurance carrier. Qualification of a call is not underwriting approval or a sale.

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