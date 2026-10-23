Where Can Writers Learn Storytelling From Movies? Richard Lowe Publishes 1,226 Film And TV Reviews With Writing Craft Notes

MENAFN - GetNews) Author Richard Lowe has published 1,226 film and TV series reviews, each with writing craft notes showing what the story does and what other writers can learn from it, plus 81 ranking pages.

Safety Harbor, Fla. - October 23, 2026 - Where can a writer go to learn storytelling from the movies and television they already watch? Author and ghostwriter Richard Lowe has published 1,226 film and TV series reviews on thewritingking, each one pairing a verdict on the movie with notes on how its writing works and what other writers can take from it.

Every review gives the film a rating on a rewatch scale, which asks whether it holds up on a second viewing, along with Lowe's take on the plot, the characters and the performances. Inside each review, several“For Writers” boxes pull out a single storytelling choice the film makes, explain why it works or fails, and turn it into advice a novelist or screenwriter can use. Each review closes with answers to the questions people ask about the film.

The library runs from silent-era classics to this year's releases and covers comedy, science fiction, thrillers, westerns, film noir, animation and long-form television. A review of Baby Driver looks at how Edgar Wright cuts the action to the music. A review of Hotel, the 1967 Rod Taylor film, compares it with the Arthur Hailey novel it came from. A review of The Expanse weighs the series on its world building and political complexity.

On top of the reviews, Lowe has built 81 ranking pages that list every reviewed film in a genre or by a filmmaker, best first. They include the greatest film noir, the greatest creature features, every Ray Harryhausen film, the greatest medieval films and the greatest independent films. Every entry on a ranking page has its own craft note, and a single page at greatest film lists collects them all.

“I watch a lot of movies and TV series, old and new, and I found I could help people understand them by including writing craft notes in each review,” said Lowe.“Each review talks about the movie or the series, along with commentary and critique on the writing itself: what the plot points are, and how other writers can benefit from them.”

“That's why I wrote these,” Lowe added.“There really is nothing like it out there on the internet.”

The reviews sit inside the Entertainment Hub, which connects them to articles on games and storytelling craft, since every medium solves the same narrative problems fiction writers face.

Lowe has authored 113+ books under his own name and ghostwritten 54+ books for executives, founders, coaches and professionals. Before turning to books, he spent 33 years in enterprise technology, including 20 years as Director of Computer Operations and Technical Services at Trader Joe's.

All 1,226 reviews and 81 ranking pages are free to read at .

About The Writing King

The Writing King is the ghostwriting and publishing practice of author Richard Lowe, based in Safety Harbor, Florida. Lowe has been writing and publishing professionally since 2013 and has authored 113+ books and ghostwritten 54+ books for executives, coaches, athletes and professionals. The company's mission is to help people turn their stories and expertise into books that reach and help other readers. It also produces the Leaders and Their Stories interview series and publishes free writing resources at .