The Writing King Publishes 57 New Answers On Hiring A Ghostwriter, Including What To Do When A Project Goes Wrong

MENAFN - GetNews) The Writing King has published 57 free articles answering what people ask before, during and after hiring a ghostwriter, from costs and contracts to what to do when a project goes wrong.

Safety Harbor, Fla. - October 23, 2026 - What should someone know before hiring a ghostwriter, and what can they do when the project goes wrong? The Writing King, the ghostwriting practice of author Richard Lowe, has published 57 new articles that answer the questions people ask before, during and after they hire a ghostwriter. The articles are free to read in the Ghostwriting Hub, which now links to 489 pages.

The new articles follow the free 17-chapter guide to hiring a ghostwriter that The Writing King published in September. Where the guide walks through the process from start to finish, the new articles each take one question and answer it.

One group covers who to hire and what it costs: every name a ghostwriter goes by, how ghostwriters price a book per word, page and hour, how people pay for a book, how to compare quotes line by line, and how much a ghostwriter takes up front.

A second group takes on what happens when a project goes badly. Articles cover what to do when a ghostwriter stops responding, misses a deadline or turns in a first draft the author hates, whether a refund is possible, how many revisions are fair, and what to do when a family objects to a memoir. A related article explains how to spot Amazon publishing scams and fake ghostwriting companies before paying anyone.

Others cover the legal side of a ghostwritten book, including how copyright transfers in a ghostwriting contract, permissions and libel insurance for a memoir, who gets sued when real names appear in a book, and how Amazon's AI disclosure question applies to a ghostwritten book.

The largest group is about particular kinds of stories and the people who carry them: veterans and first responders, pastors, musicians, pilots, immigrants, teachers, keynote speakers, family historians, and people writing about hard things. Separate articles look at memoirs about surviving cancer, losing someone to suicide, depression, infertility and adoption, estrangement, and raising a child with special needs.

"Many people have a difficult story. Their lives have had ups and downs, and sometimes their story is the wound that motivated them to move forward: a suicide loss, cancer, estrangement, the loss of a business," said Lowe. "They've talked about it and thought about it for years, sometimes decades."

"What I like to do is take that story and turn it into something that can help other people, whether that's a memoir or a coaching book. They desperately want to get their story out and help people, and that's what I'm here for: to help them help people and get their message out."

Lowe has authored 113+ books under his own name and ghostwritten 54+ books for executives, founders, coaches and professionals. Before turning to books, he spent 33 years in enterprise technology, including 20 years as Director of Computer Operations and Technical Services at Trader Joe's.

All 57 articles are free and linked from the Ghostwriting Hub at .

About Richard Lowe

Richard Lowe is a ghostwriter and author based in Safety Harbor, Florida, operating as The Writing King. He has authored 113+ books and ghostwritten 54+ books for executives, coaches, athletes and professionals, with a focus on business books, thought leadership and memoir. He also hosts the Leaders and Their Stories interview series. Learn more at .