Author Richard Lowe Publishes Eight Volumes Of Enemies Of You, A Researched Series On The Forces Working Against Ordinary Americans

MENAFN - GetNews) Eight volumes of Enemies of You, Richard Lowe's researched nonfiction series on the forces working against ordinary Americans, are now available in paperback and ebook, with more volumes planned.

Safety Harbor, Fla. - October 23, 2026 - What is really happening to ordinary Americans, and what can they do about it? Eight volumes are now out in Enemies of You, author and ghostwriter Richard Lowe's nonfiction series that answers that question with research in place of social media talking points. The eight books run to 2,277 pages in paperback and ebook, and Lowe plans more volumes.

The series covers the forces Lowe argues are working against ordinary people in the United States. The Enshittification of America documents how private equity moved thirteen industries from serving customers to extracting value. The Death of Thinking examines what happens when people hand their judgment to AI, and its companion volume, The Birth of the Augmented Human, lays out the practices that keep people sharp while they use it. Lowe wrote the two to be read together.

Everybody's Prejudiced, at 411 pages the longest book in the series, takes apart the belief that prejudice belongs to other people. Its subtitle, Including the Man Who Wrote This, puts the author on the list. The Emasculation of America is a national security argument built on what Soviet defector Yuri Bezmenov described. The Villainization of America looks at who builds and funds a permanent indictment of the country out of its real failures, and what that costs.

Stuck in the Middle ties cognitive decline, civic collapse, military overreach and competition between great powers into one argument about the next thirty years. The series closes, for now, on a practical note: Turn Off the TV, Get Off Your Ass, and Do Something is about taking back the hours that screens consume and spending them on something that matters.

The books are arguments, and they don't pretend to be neutral. Each one pairs its research with what a reader can do in response.

“I want people to understand the truth, not what they read on social media,” said Lowe.“I researched these books painstakingly to show what's really happening, mostly in the United States. There are eight volumes now, and there will be more. Readers should walk away understanding what's really happening, with some idea of what they can do about it: how we react, and how we live in a world like this.”

Every book in the series has a page on Lowe's site with a description and a free excerpt. The Enemies of You hub collects all eight, along with articles that grew out of the series.

Lowe has authored 113+ books under his own name and ghostwritten 54+ books for executives, founders, coaches and professionals. Before turning to books, he spent 33 years in enterprise technology, including 20 years as Director of Computer Operations and Technical Services at Trader Joe's.

The Enemies of You series is available from IngramSpark, Amazon and Kobo. More information is at .

About The Writing King

The Writing King is the ghostwriting and publishing practice of author Richard Lowe, based in Safety Harbor, Florida. Lowe has been writing and publishing professionally since 2013 and has authored 113+ books and ghostwritten 54+ books for executives, coaches, athletes and professionals. The company's mission is to help people turn their stories and expertise into books that reach and help other readers. It also produces the Leaders and Their Stories interview series and publishes free writing resources at .