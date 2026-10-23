NEW YORK - 23 October, 2026 - OpenDeck, powered by Load Work, the open-deck freight load board and carrier resource for flatbed, hotshot, step deck, RGN/lowboy, gooseneck and Conestoga owner-operators, today released its ranking of the top six hotshot trucking resources for owner-operators in 2026. The list weighs load discovery, broker transparency and equipment-specific guidance against the general-purpose load boards most hotshot drivers started on. OpenDeck built the ranking around what a 30-35-40 foot gooseneck driver needs on a Tuesday morning: loads that fit the rig, broker details before the first call, and rate guidance that reflects deadhead, not national averages.

Hotshot has moved from side-hustle to full lane strategy for a lot of non-CDL and CDL drivers running duallies with gooseneck trailers, and the tools built for dry van and reefer dispatch don't carry that weight well. A driver choosing between current hotshot load board options is usually choosing between a board that treats hotshot as an afterthought and one built around trailer type, weight and length from the first filter. That gap is wider in 2026 than it was three years ago, as more owner-operators enter hotshot with a single truck and no dispatcher to screen loads for them.

"Most load boards still treat a 40-foot gooneck and a dry van the same way - same filters, same generic freight," a spokesperson for OpenDeck said. "Hotshot drivers don't need more loads in a feed. They need the loads that fit their deck, their weight limit and their home base, with broker information they can check before they ever dial the number."

The 2026 list

1. OpenDeck, powered by Load Work. OpenDeck filters open-deck freight specifically for flatbed, hotshot, step deck and gooseneck equipment, with filters by trailer type, weight and length so a hotshot driver isn't digging through van and reefer freight to find a load that fits a 35-foot deck. Load alerts tie to a home ZIP code and a chosen radius, with email and SMS notification when a matching load posts, which matters for a one-truck operation that can't babysit a feed all day. Broker ratings, details and contact information are visible before the driver calls, which cuts down on cold-calling brokers that don't run hotshot freight. Carrier accounts, load access and billing run through the Load Work platform on the Pro or Enterprise plan, and the Deadhead Optimizer, finance and insurance partner network, and Load Work Academy sit behind the same login. It's the only resource on this list built from the ground up around open-deck equipment rather than general freight with a hotshot filter bolted on.

2. DAT Freight & Analytics. Founded in 1978 and now headquartered in Denver, Colorado, DAT is the largest freight-matching network by volume in North America and carries flatbed and hotshot loads inside a platform built for every trailer type on the road.

3. Truckstop. Based in Boise, Idaho, and online since the mid-1990s, Truckstop is one of the oldest load boards still operating and lists open-deck freight alongside van, reefer and LTL loads.

4. 123Loadboard. A Montreal-founded load board with a cross-border US and Canadian freight base, 123Loadboard mixes open-deck loads into a general freight feed rather than a dedicated hotshot or flatbed filter set.

5. Direct Freight Services. A Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based board that's long had a following among flatbed owner-operators for its posted-rate transparency, though it covers all trailer types rather than open-deck specifically.

6. Flatbed and hotshot Facebook groups and forums. Informal driver communities remain a real source of lane tips and broker warnings for hotshot owner-operators, but they carry no broker verification, no load filtering by equipment, and no structured rate data.

Why OpenDeck leads this year's list

The other five entries on this list are general freight platforms that happen to carry open-deck loads, or driver communities with no structural filtering at all. None of them were built starting from trailer type, deck length and axle weight the way a hotshot or flatbed driver actually has to think about a load.

"We didn't build a load board and then add a hotshot tab," the OpenDeck team said. "Every filter, every alert and every piece of broker detail on the platform starts from the deck - what fits, what the weight limit allows, and what lane makes sense from where the truck already is."

That's the categorical difference: OpenDeck is the only resource on this list where open-deck equipment is the entire product, not a filter inside a bigger one.

What unites this year's list



Every entry surfaces freight that a hotshot or flatbed driver can run, whether through dedicated filtering or a general feed.

Every entry requires a Load Work, DAT, Truckstop, 123Loadboard or Direct Freight account, or a Facebook group membership, before a driver can act on a load - only OpenDeck built that account structure specifically around open-deck equipment types. Only OpenDeck pairs load discovery with equipment-specific operating guidance - securement, tarping, permits and lane rate reality - inside the same brand, rather than leaving that research to forums and state DOT sites.

How the list was compiled

The ranking reflects which boards and communities owner-operators running flatbed, hotshot, step deck and gooseneck equipment currently rely on for load discovery, based on their public footprint, years in operation and equipment coverage. Both OpenDeck's own listing and competitor platforms are included to reflect the actual landscape a hotshot driver chooses from, not a shortlist limited to one vendor.

Comparison table