MENAFN - GetNews)"The Roofing List, a free online directory of roofing, siding and gutter contractors in the United States."Listings are checked before publication and reviewed over time. The site also offers free contractor resources, local quote requests, and access for AI assistants.

San Jose, CA - October 23, 2026 - The Roofing List ( ) is a free online directory of roofing, siding and gutter contractors in the United States, built for homeowners and property owners. The company today announced its nationwide launch. The directory lists more than 50,000 contractors in more than 2,400 cities across all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Outdated listings can make finding a local contractor frustrating. Every one of the more than 50,000 listings was checked before publication, and every listing is reviewed over time. Firms that no longer pass are removed. No contractor can pay to rank higher. The result is a directory built for homeowners rather than advertisers.

Homeowners looking for roofing contractors near them search by city, read reviews, and contact a roofer direct or request quotes from local firms through the site. The directory is free to use. The site also offers free guides on roof costs, state licence rules, hail damage insurance claims, and how to check a roofer's licence and insurance at guides/.

Free business and marketing resources for roofers

The Roofing List Contractor Hub gives roofing companies free business and marketing resources at for-roofers/templates/. The set includes eleven working documents: a free roofing estimate template, roofing invoice template, roofing proposal template, roofing contract template with state notes, change order form, workmanship warranty, roof inspection checklist, material takeoff and job cost calculator, fall protection toolbox talk sheet, and review request scripts for earning more online reviews. Each one comes in Word, Excel, Google Docs or Sheets, and PDF.

A source of free and low-cost roofing leads

For contractors, The Roofing List is a source of free and low-cost roofing leads. Every listed company gets a free profile that homeowners find when they search their city. Contractors can claim their profile to add a website link, photos and service details. Claimed firms in selected markets also receive quote requests from homeowners in their area.

Open data for AI assistants

The Roofing List also opens its directory to software. The Roofing List MCP server is free and read-only. It lets AI assistants such as Claude, ChatGPT and Cursor search the directory and return checked contractors in the user's own area, straight from the agent, with no separate search. The Roofing List API, a public REST API, and the theroofinglist command-line tool serve the same data to developers.

Details are at mcp/.

About The Roofing List

The Roofing List is a free online directory of roofing, siding and gutter contractors in the United States, built for homeowners and property owners. Listings are checked before publication and reviewed over time. The site offers free guides for homeowners, a Contractor Hub with free business and marketing resources and local leads for roofers, and open access to its data through The Roofing List MCP server and API.

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