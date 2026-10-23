Lufthansa Drops Dubai Flights Again Over West Asia Outlook

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

FRANKFURT, Oct 24 (NNN-dpa) -- The Lufthansa Group has once again removed Dubai from its schedule just before flights were due to resume, citing on Friday "the current situation and outlook in the Middle East," German Press Agency (dpa) reported.

The group's airlines Swiss and Lufthansa had planned to resume flights to the destination on October 25, when the airline's winter timetable starts. Eurowings, the group's point-to-point subsidiary, was due to follow on November 1.

Eurowings had already cancelled planned Dubai connections from Stuttgart and Cologne/Bonn a few days earlier, although it cited high jet fuel costs. Now, daily connections from Berlin are also being dropped for now.

Lufthansa is now aiming for November 25 to resume flights to Dubai. The flights were suspended in March because of the Iran war.

--NNN-dpa