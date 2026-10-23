Daily Gold Trading Report - Friday, October 23, 2026

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ), a leader in mining investing news and home of theExploring Mining Podcast, issues market commentary from Aamir Iqbal, a market analyst that publishes the Daily Gold Trading Report.

The intraday map

The map for today is drawn tight around the handle. Resistance stacks at $4,039 (R3), the overnight bounce high and the top of the pre-flush shelf, then $4,030 (R2), the breakdown shelf where hourly congestion died before the flush, and $4,021 (R1), the midpoint where the 30-minute tape paused on the way down. The pivot sits at $4,004, this morning's live spot and the day's fulcrum. Below, $4,000 (S1) is the psychological line the whole session is negotiating, $3,987 (S2) is today's low so far and the first real demand beneath the handle, and $3,980 (S3) is the round-number shelf guarding the June lows near $3,950. The bias is Bearish. Price sits below the 1H 20-hour average near $4,048 and the 50-hour near $4,081 with the faster under the slower, a clean bearish stack, and the daily tape confirms it: below the 20-day average near $4,149, under the lower Bollinger Band near $4,063, RSI at 33.2 and MACD at -57.4 against a -49.7 signal. Sellers own every lower high from $4,039 down. The asterisk is the hourly RSI at 14.7, deeply oversold, which is why the $4,000 test produced a bounce instead of an instant break. Rallies toward (R1) and (R2) are corrective until an hourly close reclaims $4,030; a loss of (S2) turns the flush into a trend day aimed at (S3) and then $3,950.

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Why the macro tape is heavy

The Federal Reserve stays in its pre-meeting blackout ahead of the October 27 to 28 FOMC meeting, so the market trades data and headlines alone into next week. After Chair Kevin Warsh declined to give rate guidance, an October hike is priced at only 7 to 8%, while a December move stays pinned near 88 to 90% on the CME FedWatch read. The September inflation double-hit keeps that December tightening option alive, and this week's 194K jobless claims, a near 57-year low, argue the labor market is in no hurry to force the Fed's hand. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to about 4.96% to 5.06% on Thursday, slipping below the 5.00% threshold intraday on safe-haven bond buying during the AI-led equity selloff, with the 30-year near 5.35% and the 2-year near 4.77%. Normally falling yields are gold's friend; this week they are not, because the bond rally is driven by fear flows into Treasuries while the front end, which tracks rate expectations, barely moves. Gold trades the expected real policy rate more than the 10-year nominal, and with December near 90%, that expected real rate is going up.

The dollar index holds near 101.6 to 101.8, consolidating above 101.50 support that has held for more than a week, and a firm dollar remains the single cleanest headwind gold faces. The greenback found extra safe-haven support after the US State Department ordered the evacuation of non-essential personnel and families from Saudi Arabia, a signal markets read as possible new US or Israeli strikes against Iran or the Houthis. The New York Times reports the US and Israeli militaries have developed specific plans for renewed strikes against Iran, though President Trump has not approved them. Underneath the pressure, the structural bid has not gone away: central banks remain steady net accumulators, which is why each slide has stayed orderly rather than turning into a break. Gold is caught between pressure from yields and the dollar, and support from fear, and this morning the pressure is still winning.

Crude is the live wire and it feeds gold through the inflation channel. Brent touched $111.99, a five-month high, and holds near $108 to $112 this morning, while WTI sits near $98 to $99. The Strait of Hormuz risk premium is fully priced in: Houthi militia struck targets in Saudi Arabia over the past two days, including an oil field, a port, and an airport in Dammam, Iran's Revolutionary Guard has hinted a blockade could extend to the Suez Canal, and shiptrackers count at least 18 vessel attacks in two weeks. For gold the net is two-sided: a fresh Hormuz incident re-bids oil and gold's haven premium together, but it also feeds the energy-to-CPI channel that keeps December hike bets pinned near 90%, which is exactly the weight on gold this morning. Against that, the Kremlin agreed a new round of US-Russia-Ukraine trilateral talks may happen in Abu Dhabi, a small de-escalation offset on the far edge of the tape.

What to watch today

Friday is about the yield, the dollar, and the headlines. The 10-year near 5.00% and the dollar near 101.6 are the two weights on gold: any extension of the bond selloff deepens the slide, while a yield fade hands the oversold bounce its fuel. The Hormuz and Iran wire is the live catalyst: a fresh vessel strike or an escalation headline re-bids oil and gold's haven premium together, while steady de-escalation talk keeps crude heavy and gold's haven bid soft. On the data calendar, the University of Michigan consumer sentiment for October prints today, and its inflation-expectations components matter as much as the headline for the December hike debate. Next week is the main event: the FOMC decision on October 28, then the Q3 GDP advance estimate and the September PCE inflation print on October 29.

University of Michigan consumer sentiment for October, inflation-expectations components the key read for the December debate 10-year Treasury yield near 5.00%: a re-spike deepens the slide, a fade fuels the oversold bounce Dollar index near 101.6: a break of 101.50 support opens room for gold, firmness keeps the headwind on Hormuz and Iran wire: fresh vessel strike or escalation headline re-bids oil and gold's haven premium together Bullish trigger: hourly close above $4,030, targets $4,039 then $4,048 Bearish trigger: hourly close below $3,987, targets $3,980 then $3,950

About the author

I'm Aamir Iqbal, a market analyst. I publish the Daily Gold Trading Report, a professional daily XAU/USD report with exact intraday levels, annotated charts, and full macro coverage, at substack.

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