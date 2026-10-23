MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Honda and Mitsubishi Motors Sign First-ever MOU on Complementary Automobile Product Supply







TOKYO, Japan, October 23, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Honda) and Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (Mitsubishi Motors) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the development of a Honda model based on the Mitsubishi Triton pickup truck. This marks the first initiative between the two companies for complementary supply to each other's product lineups. The new Honda model is scheduled to go on sale in the ASEAN market in 2028.

For reference: Current version of Mitsubishi Triton

Honda and Mitsubishi Motors have been exploring opportunities for collaboration in various areas based on the framework of the strategic partnership which was part of an MOU signed on August 1, 2024, among three companies, including Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

One of the opportunities the three companies have been extensively exploring and discussing from both short- and medium-to-long-term perspectives is the complementary supply of each other's vehicles. This would enable the three companies to leverage each other's globally competitive automobile products to quickly and efficiently enhance their respective product lineups aligned to the business environment and customer needs of each company in different regions.

The Mitsubishi Triton, which is the subject of this complementary vehicle supply arrangement, is a one-ton pickup truck built on a robust ladder frame. It is one of Mitsubishi Motors' global strategic models that is in high demand, particularly in the ASEAN region.

Through this collaboration, Honda will add a pickup truck model to its lineup primarily in the ASEAN market, where it does not currently offer pickup truck models, enabling Honda to enhance its product lineup quickly and efficiently in the market. Meanwhile, this collaboration will enable Mitsubishi Motors to increase production volume and improve capacity utilization at its production plant in Thailand. The two companies reached this agreement after determining that this collaboration would generate synergies for both companies.

Going forward, the three companies will continue to deepen their strategic partnership to further strengthen their competitiveness and ability to meet diverse customer needs while fully utilizing their respective products and technological assets.

Source: Honda Motor Co, LtdSectors: Automotive