Cherif Wins Gold Tour At Hathab

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Cyrine Cherif won the Gold Tour individual competition on the second day of the third leg of the 10th edition of the Longines Qatar Equestrian Tour Hathab at the Qatar Equestrian Federation's indoor arena on Friday.

Cherif, riding Triple T, clocked 67.01 seconds to finish first in the 140cm class, ahead of Fares Saad al-Qahtani on Gaia, who recorded 67.56 seconds. Abdulaziz Fahad al-Eid, riding Q-Hayen, took third place in 70.05 seconds. All three riders completed their rounds without faults.

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Hassan al-Nasr, director of the Qatar dressage team, presented the awards to the podium winners of Gold Class.

In the team competition, Ajwad secured first place with a combined time of 135.01 seconds. Bu Thaila finished second in 135.79 seconds, while Al Shaqab Academy took third place in 143.47 seconds. Hassan al-Nasr, director of the Qatar dressage team, presented the awards to the top-placed teams.

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Noura Abdulaziz al-Rumaihi topped the 110cm Open Class, riding Twinkle to a time of 17.44 seconds

Noura Abdulaziz al-Rumaihi topped the 110cm Open Class, riding Twinkle to a time of 17.44 seconds. Sultan Jassim al-Suwaidi finished second on Khalisi in 17.55 seconds, while Yaqoub Nasser al-Mas took third place on What Feeling in 17.96 seconds.

Al-Rumaihi also won the junior category, ahead of al-Suwaidi, while Ali Omar al-Ansari finished third on Kanao in 18.18 seconds. Saeed Hamad al-Rashdi, deputy tournament director, presented the awards.

In the 70cm Future Riders class, Faisal Ali al-Jaber claimed first place aboard Korabaun in 36.97 seconds. Salman Talal al-Hassan finished second on Tulipards in 36.92 seconds, while Mohammed Abdulrahman al-Marri took third place on Coco Chanel in 36.7 seconds. Mohammed Saleh al-Marri, head of the championship's facilities and logistics committee, presented the awards.

The third leg of the tour, organised by the Qatar Equestrian Federation in partnership with Al Shaqab and running until June 2027, concludes on Saturday with the 90cm Future Riders class, followed by the 120cm Bronze Tour individual and team competitions. The day will end with the 150cm Diamond Tour, which includes a jump-off.

Cyrine Cherif Longines Qatar Equestrian Tour Qatar Equestrian Federation